Is your local Wetherspoons pub one of the worst in the country?

Despite their reputation for a lack of charm and cleanliness, and serving what some might describe only as "cheap and cheerful" fare, Wetherspoons pubs have managed to secure a special place in the hearts (and livers) of many in the UK.

Whether you're in the bustling city or the quiet countryside, there's likely a Wetherspoons nearby offering up a melting pot of humanity (sometimes the clash of personalities is just as entertaining as the drinks), and a meal and a pint for the price of a fancy latte.

There's something undeniably charming about their unapologetic embrace of mediocrity, but now new data has unveiled the top 10 lowest-rated Wetherspoons pubs in the UK.

A team at Q.R. Code Generator sifted through a list of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels nationwide, sourced from the pub chain’s website.

Their aim: to identify establishments boasting the highest (and lowest) average total percentage of “excellent” five-star reviews on Google.

The Atrium pub in Birmingham clinched the title of the lowest-ranked pub according to reviews, an establishment situated amidst the sprawling conference halls of the NEC, which attracts millions annually and hosts some of the UK's largest exhibitions and shows.

The data revealed The Atrium garnered the fewest five-star ratings on Google, bringing in a mere 150. The pub also accrued the highest count of one-star reviews, with a total 199 - just 20.19% of Google reviewers bestowed the pub with an “excellent” rating.

The Albany Palace Wetherspoon in Wiltshire snagged the second-lowest rating, with only 31.76% of reviewers deeming it excellent. Following closely, The White Swan in London secured the third-lowest spot, with a slightly higher rating of 31.86% excellence.

The closest pub to make the list of worst ‘Spoons to this writer is the Grover & Allen in Sudbury, Suffolk, which placed in fourth with just 31.86% of patrons thinking it deserved a five-star rating.

Sudbury is an historic market town that dates back to the age of the Saxons. Steeped in history and community spirit, locals take pride in supporting independent businesses and preserving the heritage.

It’s dotted with cosy, traditional pubs where you can nuzzle up by the fire with a pint of local ale and soak in the ambience.

Enter Wetherspoons... the Grover & Allen boasts all the charm of a utilitarian budget airline lounge. But hey, where else can you enjoy a cheap pint while surrounded by history, even if that history comes with a side of Wetherspoons?

The 10 Wetherspoons with the lowest percentage of 5-star ratings in the UK: