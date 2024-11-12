Wetherspoons will stop selling San Miguel beer in pubs in just a few days - and replace it with Poretti
The pub chain, which has 809 venues across the UK, has announced that in just a few days, a major beer will be discontinued from taps up and down the country.
A new beer will be brought in to replace it, in what is thought to be a cost-cutting decision. In a statement, Wetherspoons confirmed that by the end of November, all of its pubs will stop selling San Miguel.
Instead, they will be offering Italian Poretti - which will cost just shy of £4 per pint. It comes as San Miguel’s contract with Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company is set to come to an end at the end of the year.
Poretti describes its beer as having “a mild body and balanced bitterness, making it perfect to pair with food and elevate dining moments.”
Meanwhile, Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has said that prices in his pubs will likely increase in the coming months, which he says is linked to the recent government budget. He said: “Cost inflation, which had surged to high levels in 2022, gradually diminished over the subsequent two years. However, it has now significantly increased again following the budget.
“All hospitality businesses, we believe, plan to increase prices, as a result. Wetherspoon will, as always, make every attempt to stay as competitive as possible.”
