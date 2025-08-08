Popular burger chain, Whataburger, is offering customers 75 cent burgers for one day only, celebrating “75 years of goodness”.

A popular burger chain is urging customers to ‘bring their appetite’ for National Whataburger Day, offering burgers for just 75 cents. Taking place on Friday (August 8), the regional fast food restaurant’s birthday will also see a collection of limited-edition commemorative cups up for grabs to mark the milestone.

For those who don’t know, Whataburger is an American regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas. It was founded in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950 Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton.

To take advantage of the offer, customers will need to download the app and place an order between 11am and 8pm local time. The 75 cent burgers are available to Whataburger Rewards members with the deal limited to one redemption per Rewards account.

The commemorative cups continue the 75th anniversary celebration with new designs. The new 32-ounce cups debuted on Tuesday (August 5) featuring a 75th table tent-inspired design and will be followed by a silver-striped anniversary cup next Tuesday (August 12) and a classic A-frame tribute cup a week later on August 19. Perfect for pairing with a Whatameal or saving as a sippable souvenir, these cups are only available for a limited time – in select restaurants and online at Whatastore.com – with more collections coming this fall and winter.

The momentous occasion will also be marked with a birthday bash in the place where it all began with hometown fans in Corpus Christi invited to join the festivities at Whataburger Field (734 E. Port Ave) on Friday (August 8) for a spirited “Orange Out” night. Fans are encouraged to break out their best orange gear and cheer on the Corpus Christi Hooks, who will be suiting up as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, as they take on the Tulsa Drillers at 7.05pm in Whataburger’s 75th Anniversary Celebration game.

The night will feature special Whataburger guests throwing out the first pitch, and giveaways worthy of a birthday bash: the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Whataguy mask, and the first 5,000 will score a signature Whataguy cape. The celebration ends with a dazzling orange fireworks show and a sweet sendoff, every guest will receive a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit on their way out.

“Whataburger’s story has always been one about people - the fans who’ve made us part of their everyday moments, the Family Members who serve every meal with care and pride, and the communities that have welcomed us like family for 75 years,” said Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we’re not just marking time - we’re honoring the memories, the traditions, and the quality experiences that keep folks coming back. This anniversary is our way of saying thank you. Thank you for your trust, your loyalty, and for letting us be part of your table.”

Since the start of the year, Whataburger has celebrated its 75-year legacy by reviving fan-favorite menu items from the WhataVault, introducing new innovations – including a craft beverage line featuring the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher – and shared meaningful memories from longtime fans through an ongoing “75 Stories for 75 Years” campaign.