The fridge door is a place to store the least perishable items in your fridge, such as jam

Most of us store our milk in the fridge door as soon as we buy it from the grocery store. It’s easy, swing the door open, grab the milk, and place it back. For the amount of times we use it, from tea to cereal, it’s a convenient place.

But did you know that storing milk in the fridge door is the worst place for it to be? With the ongoing cost of living crisis, people naturally want to reduce the amount of food waste they produce and ensure that the products they buy stay fresher for longer. As M&S has also announced it will be scrapping sell-by dates on milk, we want to make sure our milk is still fresh.

So where is the best place to store milk, and why is it bad to store it in the fridge door? Here is everything you need to know.

Why shouldn’t you store milk in the fridge door?

Every time you open your fridge door, you’re exposing the items in the door to a room temperature area, or if you’re cooking - probably the hottest room in your house. The fridge door then becomes the place for temperature swings - also called heat shock.

The warmer temperatures and frequent exposure can put food at risk of spoiling, especially milk and cream. Bacteria grows quicker at hotter temperatures, meaning every time you expose your milk to a warmer room, it can make the liquid curdle before it can be fully drunk.

Recently, retailer Marks and Spencer dropped the use of use-by dates, and suggested customers test their milk by sniffing it. Catherine David, Director Collaboration and Change, WRAP said: “Milk is the third most wasted food in the home behind potatoes and bread, with around 490 million pints poured down the drain every year - 18 and a half per household - worth £270 million.

“The main reason is not drinking before the Use-By date. By changing its British and organic fresh milk to a Best-Before date, M&S is instantly helping its customers save money and cut waste by giving them more time to consume the milk they buy.”

To replace the milk-shaped gap in the fridge door, you can use it to store the least perishable foods you have, such as jam, bottle beverages, ketchup, mustard and so on. As these are less perishable, it means they will last longer when exposed to fluctuating temperatures.

Where should you store your milk?

Milk will last longer when it can remain at a steady temperature, so placing it at the back of your fridge on a shelf that is near the bottom. Heat rises, so the upper shelves may be a few degrees warmer than the ones at the bottom. This guide also applies to other dairy items such as cream.

You may also want to check the temperature of your fridge - which should be at 1C to 4C, which has been suggested to be the best temperature to store and maintain milk at.

Can you freeze milk?

Milk can be frozen, but there are a few tips and tricks to know when to freeze milk. It is recommended you freeze milk as soon as you buy it from the store, and definitely before its best before date.