Starbucks is shutting down 10 UK stores before the end of the month - and some are already gone.

The company, which runs about 520 company-owned stores across the UK alongside several franchises, said the closures follow a global review of its coffee shop portfolio. Starbucks employs more than 5,600 people nationwide.

A spokesperson said the company is closing sites where they have struggled to “create the physical environment customers want,” and are not performing financially.

Despite the closures, Starbucks plans to open 80 new UK stores this year and says it remains committed to the market.

The first closures began earlier this month, starting with the Brunel Retail Park store in Whitley on October 16, followed by Leyton Mills Retail Park on October 19 and London Bridge Station on October 20. Six more stores closed on October 26.

These moves mirror broader restructuring efforts in North America, where Starbucks plans to trim its store portfolio by one per cent and cut around 900 corporate roles this year.

The company already laid off 1,100 corporate employees in February, its second round of job cuts since 2018.

Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who took the helm last year, has been leading a drive to streamline operations.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: ““We have conducted a review of our coffeehouse portfolio in North America and certain stores have been identified for closure where it has not been possible to create the physical environment customers and partners (employees) want, and where there isn’t a path to financial performance.

“In Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), we have conducted a similar review of our company-operated store portfolio with the goal of ensuring that our stores are correctly located, generating appropriate levels of foot traffic and operating in the right formats.

“While the EMEA business is on track to meet its commitment to open 80 new stores in the UK and 150 across EMEA this financial year, some stores in the UK, Switzerland and Austria will close as a result of this portfolio review.”

Here is the full list of stores that are closing down:

Brunel Retail Park, Whitley

Leyton Mills Retail Park, London

London Bridge Station

Balham, London

Exchange Place, Glasgow

Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Muswell Hill Broadway, London

Holburn Junction, Aberdeen

Holland Park, London