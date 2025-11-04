It may only be November, but people are already thinking about the Christmas season and specifically their Christmas food.

There’s now seven weeks to go until the big day, and it’s time to start thinking about festive feasting.

It may only be the beginning of November, but people are already choosing their slot to get their Christmas food delivered to their door from their preferred supermarket.

Most of the stores have now opened up their slots - and they are booking up fast. So, take a look below to find out exactly what availability every supermarket still has.

M&S

M&S were the first supermarket to open their Christmas Food to Order 2025 bookings, opening up in late September.

The service is collection only, with your items ready to pick up between December 22 and 24 in all stores, and also from December 21 in selected stores. Shoppers need to spend a minimum of £50 to be eligible, which is also used as a deposit, and then full payment is taken at collection.

Availability is already limited on all days in some areas.

Tesco

Tesco Christmas food slots opened this morning, (Tuesday November 4), for Delivery Saver customers and Click+Collect Delivery Saver customers. They will then open next Tuesday (November 11) for everyone.

Food will then be available for delivery or collection from December 20 to 24. You can add to or amend your Festive Food to Order until the evening of December 14, and any other groceries can be added or amended up until the night before delivery.

This is what Christmas food slots are still available for delivery and collection at all the UK supermarkets, including Tesco, M&S, Asda, Morrisons. (Photo: Svetlana Kolpakova - stock.adobe) | Svetlana Kolpakova - stock.adobe

Asda

Asda's Christmas slots are open for deliveries and collections between December 21 and 23. As part of the shop, Food to Order items which are festive centrepieces such as turkeys can be added. The last day to add these Food to Order items and check out is December 15, but you can add any other groceries from outside the range right up until 11pm the day before your delivery or collection.

Slots are still available for between £2 and £5 - but in some areas all the slots of December 23 have already sold out.

Morrisons

Morrison's opened its 2025 Christmas food delivery slots at the beginning of October this year, which is earlier than ever before, to help customers plan ahead. Deliveries are available between December 20 and 24.

Slots can be booked at either one hour intervals or four hour wider intervals, which are cheaper. But, slots are already booked up for every day in many areas, so get some things in your basket and enter your postcode on the website now to see what’s available where you live.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's Christmas food can be delivered or collected. Delivery slots are available between December 18 and 24. Collections must be picked up in store between December 22 and 24. You can choose from an extensive menu, but for those who want a quick and easy option, you can even get Christmas dinner in a box which serves four for £50.

The busiest collection times are between 10am and midday, but plenty of collection slots are still available. Changes can be made to collection orders can be made around eight days before the pick-up date, and orders can be completely cancelled about two weeks before. A £20 deposit must be paid on all orders, with the remaining balance paid upon pick-up.

Some delivery slots are also still available.

Waitrose

Waitrose delivery and collection slots are open now for all, with food then to be delivered or collected between December 20 and 24.

Customers will need to spend at least £40 to secure their slot, but can amended at a later date. Christmas Food Made to Order orders must be decided by December 15 but other groceries can be added or changed up until 10pm the day before it's due to be delivered. People can also shop by delivery date, making it easy to know what’s available.

There’s still slots available, and foodies can also book now for New Year’s food as well as festive food.

Ocado

Smart Pass customers, who are subscribers to Ocado's free deliveries and discount scheme, are given priority to Christmas booking slots. The online retailer has recommended that everyone else should keep a close eye on the slot booking page on the website and app to see when they become available.

Ocado sells own-brand products as well as M&S Food, and Christmas deliveries are between December 20 and 24.