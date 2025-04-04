From birthday bashes to custom-made clothing, puppy love has Brits spending on their pets

Almost one in 20 young pet parents say they’ve treated their pet to a spa day

We’re a nation of pet lovers, and there appears to be no stopping us when it comes to showing our furry friends just how much they mean to us.

Three-quarters (77%) of surveyed ‘pet parents’ say they’ve splashed out on something extra special for their furry friend, with Gen Z and Millennials the most likely to spend (86%).

Among the big-ticket items the nation is buying for its pets are wearable tech, like GPS collars (32%), heated pet mattresses (18%) and custom-made clothing (15%).

For the pampered pets, personalised portraits (18%) and photoshoots (13%) also make the list, while almost one in 20 young pet parents (4%) say they’ve treated their pet to a spa day, according to the research from pet DNA testing service Wisdom Panel™, which is celebrating 5 million pets tested.

And it’s not just presents we’re showering pets with - they’re also being treated to activities organised purely for their entertainment.

Two-fifths (39%) plan special pet days out every single week, with another quarter (25%) doing so at least monthly.

While these activities go on all year round, many pet parents are also planning for special occasions too.

A third (36%) of the nation’s pet parents have thrown their pet a birthday party, a trend that seems to be on the up, with the figures rising to more than half (51%) of 25 to 34-year-olds and 60% of 18 to 24-year-old pet parents.

And this young cohort seems to accept any excuse for a pet party, with a fifth (19%) hosting a Christmas bash, a quarter (24%) welcoming warmer weather with a Summer party and one in 10 (9%) throwing a puppy or kitten ‘shower’.

In fact, a quarter (24%) of 18 to 34-year-old ‘pet parents’ spend over £2,500 a year on their furry loved ones, with one in 20 (6%) spending over £5,000.

“Many young owners see their pets as fully-fledged family members, and just like any loved one, they want to give them the best,” says Clinical Animal Behaviourist Karen Wild.

“The fact so many brits participate in these rituals for their pet, such as birthday parties, spa days, and even religious ceremonies, reflects the deep, emotional bond we have with our pets, which is great to see”.

“But it’s important to remember pets depend on us to lead happy, healthy lives, and they need attention, routine, and play just as much as they do on presents.”

The survey was carried out to celebrate Wisdom Panel reaching 5 million pets DNA tested, empowering pet parents to better understand and care for their beloved companions by providing them with a deeper level of understanding of their pet’s needs and wants.

Not only does this help to tailor aspects of care such as healthcare and diet, but it can also support with training.

And thanks to over 200,000 (and counting) community science survey responses from ‘pet parents’, the company has developed sophisticated genetic prediction models to deliver first-of-their-kind behaviour insights, helping pet parents understand their dog’s quirks and tailor care accordingly.