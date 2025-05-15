Gen X using seven times length of Big Ben in toilet paper each year

nuielux toilet

New research uncovers quirky toilet paper habits of Brits, with Gen Xers unravelling a whopping average of 16 sheets daily.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loo paper, bog roll, TP – whatever you prefer to call it, we all use it. But not everyone has the same wipe routine.

A recent survey of 2,000 adults by leading bathroom manufacturer, nuie revealed that while Gen X take the crown for the biggest toilet paper users, Gen Z uses almost half the amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, Brits aged 45 to 64 are using 16 sheets per day – seven times the length of Big Ben every year. 9% admitted to using over 30 sheets of toilet roll in a single day. That equates to almost the length of three Shards stacked on top of one another.

Gen Z clearly prove more frugal with their loo roll – almost a fifth (19%) of those aged 18-24 claim to only use 1-5 sheets per day, while over a quarter (26%) reckon they average between 6 and 10 sheets. A small number (2%) admit to using none at all.

With innovative bidets and flushable towelettes offering different ways to wipe, perhaps toilet technology is replacing the old-fashioned manual methods for Gen Z?

Boomer toilet users take the most extravagant approach of all, with over a quarter (26%) choosing to fold all of their toilet paper sheets into ‘a nice soft cushion’ before wiping. This indulgent habit may contribute to their high daily sheet use – 14 sheets on average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When comes to the preparation of loo roll, ‘folding a few sheets at a time’ proves the most popular clean-up strategy amongst every generation, but each age group has its quirks.

‘Folding over and around the hand’ is a method most popular with Gen Z (14%) – perhaps revealing a generational hygiene consciousness – whilst Millennials seem to feel rushed while paying a visit with one in six opting to ‘scrunch a few sheets quickly’ for their wipe. However, for those with kids, a long-drawn-out toilet trip may offer some solace. 14% of Millennials admit to hiding from their children in the bathroom for some peace of mind.

In contrast, respondents aged 65 and over are the most secretive about their wiping habits – 11% say they neither scrunch nor fold, while 6% refuse to reveal their preferred method. Of those who were transparent about their toilet trips, more than two-fifths (45%) keep things polite by ‘folding a few sheets at a time, neatly’.

Age aside, women are the most thorough wipers – using an average of four sheets more per day than men (17 vs 13 sheets).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it’s rarely talked about, time on the toilet is an important part of everyone’s self-care routine. Whether you scrunch or fold, scrimp on sheets or unroll with abandon, your wiping routine is your business. With our range of stylish bathroom fixtures and fittings, every loo trip can be one of comfort and luxury, regardless of how much toilet paper you use. If you want to follow Gen Z’s lead and reduce your toilet paper consumption without sacrificing bathroom bliss, why not consider installing a bidet like the Richmond bidet?” said Jon Walker, Head of Marketing at nuie.