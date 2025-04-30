Gen Z and millennials spark a jazz revival, as new research finds the genre outranking house and K-Pop among young listeners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popeyes® UK is shining a spotlight on a genre close to its New Orleans roots, revealing that Gen Z and millennials are driving a jazz revival in the UK. New research commissioned by the New Orleans-born fried chicken brand reveals almost a quarter (22%) of Gen Z and millennial listeners in the UK are tuning into jazz - putting it ahead of mainstream genres like house and techno (16%) or the trending K-Pop scene (13%).

The study found that Brits regularly listen to jazz icons like Louis Armstrong (21%), Nat King Cole (19%) and Nina Simone (19%), with modern jazz musicians, like Ezra Collective and berlioz dominating Gen Z’s playlists and proving to be the most popular contemporary jazz artists. However, the lines between genres are increasingly blurred - many young listeners don’t realise their favourite artists, such as Jorja Smith (4%) or Tom Misch (3%), are part of the genre, with jazz influences and beats throughout their music.

Jazz is increasingly becoming the soundtrack to a lifestyle shift among Gen Z and millennials — a generation seeking deeper connection, simplicity, and authenticity. Almost half (45%) of young listeners now turn to jazz to relax, while over a quarter choose it for travelling (26%) or socialising (27%), showing that jazz has become a genre for all occasions. There’s also a growing “aesthetic” associated with the genre. Nearly a quarter (23%) of 18–24-year-olds say they are drawn to the vintage look and feel of jazz — from dimly lit venues to old-school fashion styles — making it not just a sound, but a lifestyle statement. Nostalgia also plays a role, with 16% saying they love that jazz feels ‘old-fashioned’, 16% seeking music that feels more emotional and real, and 20% appreciating the genre's rich diversity. This explains why 39% of Gen Z and millennials are hoping to see jazz music live in the future.

It’s no surprise that social media has played a major role in the rise of the genre, with TikTok as the top platform for discovery (13%) for Gen Z. Notably, views of #jazz videos on TikTok increased by almost 90% between 2023 and 2024, and the #jazztok hashtag has surged in popularity*. It’s also proving as an education source, as 59% of Gen Z and millennials now follow jazz influencers and music-focused content creators.

Popeyes UK has roots in New Orleans culture and spirit

George The Millennial, Music Influencer said: “It’s no surprise seeing that jazz is having its moment with the younger generation – and as a generation of millennials it’s so good to see how the younger generation is recycling good music and bringing old genres back. It’s not just in a throwback way, I’ve seen it all over my TikTok – DJs flipping old samples, mixing it into hip-hop or rap, and modern jazz artists going viral, like Ezra Collective who have really helped bring the genre to the mainstream. Everyone is drawn to music that has depth and energy, which is exactly what jazz brings. I hope it keeps rising and more emerging jazz artists get their moment in the spotlight.”

David Kunian, New Orleans Jazz Museum music curator said: “What we’re witnessing with younger generations in the UK is a genuine resurgence in passion for jazz, for the laid-back yet boldly original genre that it is. With young people often looking to nostalgia, whether it be with vintage fashion or film photography, artists like Ezra Collective, Shabaka Hutchings, Nubya Garcia, Theron Cross, and Berlioz are helping to redirect young attention to the spirit of jazz.

At the heart of this resurgence sits the soulful spirit of New Orleans, the city where jazz started, and the city that still has jazz as an inherent, defining essence of its culture. Living in New Orleans myself, it’s amazing to see the community-driven spirit that is captured here mirrored globally in the sound, fusing the modern with decidedly tried-and-true retro that defines Gen Z’s today.”

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes® UK said: “At Popeyes®, jazz is part of our DNA — born in New Orleans in 1972, it’s in every brass band performance we celebrate with at our restaurant openings, and plays proudly in our restaurants every day. We've seen first-hand just how much young people today connect with the energy and soul of the genre. When we started to see jazz making a real comeback with Gen Z and millennials, we wanted to dig deeper and see how it’s evolved since its beginnings in our hometown. As a brand rooted in New Otirleans’s culture, we wanted to celebrate and support this new generation discovering the magic of jazz.”

Popeyes UK reveals the listening habits of young Brits

As live jazz continues to thrive across the UK, Popeyes® UK has teamed up with music influencer George The Millennial to create a special jazz-inspired Spotify playlist. Plus, to keep the celebrations going, Popeyes® UK is offering fans the chance to win weekend tickets to We Out Here Festival. Visit [Insert URL] to be in with the chance of winning.