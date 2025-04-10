Gen Z leads the surge in Brits changing their name to reflect gender identity

Non binary Gen Z lead the way in name change revolution

Legal-Deedpolls.co.uk reports record number of young people using name changes to reclaim identity and gain legal recognition More Brits than ever are taking the bold step of legally changing their name to reflect who they really are — and for many, it’s about much more than just paperwork.

Online legal service Legal-Deedpolls.co.uk has reported a sharp rise in applications from trans and non-binary individuals, with identity-affirming name changes making up an estimated 1 in 6 deed poll requests so far in 2025.

Gen Z at the Forefront of the Movement

The trend is being driven in large part by Gen Z, who are more open about gender fluidity and more likely to take bold steps to live authentically. Many are choosing to legally change their names as part of transitioning, coming out, or simply stepping away from names given at birth that no longer reflect who they are.

“This generation isn’t afraid to take control of their identity,” says Olivia Keenan, Manager at Legal-Deedpolls.co.uk.

“They understand that a name is more than just a label — it’s part of how the world sees you.” “For me, it wasn’t just changing a name – it was reclaiming my identity.”

One client, Jay, 23, from Greater Manchester, explained:

*“Coming out as non-binary was a huge moment, but my birth name didn’t reflect me anymore. Every time I saw it on a bank card or a letter, it felt like being dragged back into someone else’s story.

Changing my name legally through a deed poll gave me the power to take control — and honestly, it was one of the most freeing things I’ve ever done.”*

A Quiet but Powerful Revolution

Changing your name by deed poll is often faster and more affordable than people think — and, crucially, it's a vital step for people who need documents such as driving licences, passports or bank accounts to match their gender identity and preferred name.

Olivia Keenan added:

“We're seeing more people, especially younger adults, using our service as part of their journey of self-expression and transition. These name changes aren't about trends or novelty — they’re deeply personal, often emotional decisions. Our job is to make the process straightforward, respectful, and completely confidential.”

Quick, Simple, and Confidential

Legal-Deedpolls.co.uk offers legally valid deed poll documents delivered digitally and by post, often within 48 hours. Clients can also opt for additional certified copies and guidance on updating key records.

Importantly, the service is designed with privacy in mind — ensuring that clients from vulnerable backgrounds or difficult family situations can make the change discreetly.

More Than a Name

Another user, Amelia, 31, from Essex, shared:

*“When I transitioned, I thought the hardest part would be telling people. But it turned out to be the admin.

Having a deed poll changed that. Suddenly, I had official proof of who I am. And it made everything else — from work emails to medical appointments — just that little bit easier.”*