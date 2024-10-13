Halloween nails: Four top 2024 manicure trend ideas to try, by a celebrity Mylee manicurist
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Halloween is just around the corner again, so you’re sure to want an amazing manicure to will last you all spooky season.
To help inspire you, NationalWorld has spoken to Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at beauty brand Mylee and A-List manicurist who counts Sandra Oh, Anne-Marie and Holly Willoughby among her clients. She has shared with us all the creative nail ideas that perfectly blend fashion, fun, and fright.
She told us: "This year's Halloween nail trends are all about blending classic spooky season themes with modern, chic aesthetics. The colour palette is a lot of traditional autumnal shades with subtle Halloween inspired additions. Whether you prefer spooky, cute, or classic designs, with a bit of practice and the right tools, you can achieve salon-quality Halloween nails at home.”
Keep reading to find out what her top four nail trends for this Halloween are, including her tips for how to perfect the looks, and super helpful links to buy the exact products you need to re-create them at home.
Gothic Glam
Deep, vampy hues like burgundy, black, and dark green are popular around this time of year. I think a lot of intricate lace patterns and spider web motifs will be added to these traditionally autumnal shades for an elevated Halloween feel.
To create at home, start with a base coat and two layers of Mylee Diva Gel Polish or Mylee Evergreen Gel Polish. For spider web designs, use Mylee Break The Ice Liner Gel Polish as a contrasting ghostly shade and the Mylee Dotting Tool to help you create the perfect pattern.
Halloween Chromes
A trend that has been extremely popular this year is all things chrome, and Halloween won't be an exception. Think purple, green and silver oil slick effects. It's a far cry away from the Hayley Bieber glazed donut that we all know and love but even more effective in a Halloween themed colourway.
Start with a black base like the very apt Mylee Witching Hour Gel Nail Polish and then go in with the Mylee Cushion Powder Pen - Dragon Egg for the ultimate reflective green and purple duo chrome finish.
French Tip Drip
The classic bloody drip design has had an upgrade in time for Halloween with textured finishes and 3D effects. This trend sees the shades of red and black to create a dramatic, blood-dripping look.
To recreate at home apply a nude or light base colour like Mylee So Nude Gel Polish and use a dotting tool dipped in Mylee As Red As It Gets Gel Polish to create dripping effects off your usual French tip, pulling the colour down. The Mylee 3D Nail Art Kit can help with all your 3D nail needs from home.
Pumpkin Spice
And all things nice. A seasonal favourite every year are the pumpkin spice shades. Think warm, autumnal colours like oranges, browns, and golds like the Mylee Tangerine Sorbet Gel Polish for perfect for a Summer inspired September time orange and a less dramatic Halloween nail.
The Mylee Brown Sugar Gel Nail Polish is the ultimate Autumn chocolate shade for those who love a darker polish."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.