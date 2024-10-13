Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Be frighteningly fashionable for Halloween 2024 with these four nail looks, all recommended by a celebrity Mylee manicurist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween is just around the corner again, so you’re sure to want an amazing manicure to will last you all spooky season.

To help inspire you, NationalWorld has spoken to Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at beauty brand Mylee and A-List manicurist who counts Sandra Oh, Anne-Marie and Holly Willoughby among her clients. She has shared with us all the creative nail ideas that perfectly blend fashion, fun, and fright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told us: "This year's Halloween nail trends are all about blending classic spooky season themes with modern, chic aesthetics. The colour palette is a lot of traditional autumnal shades with subtle Halloween inspired additions. Whether you prefer spooky, cute, or classic designs, with a bit of practice and the right tools, you can achieve salon-quality Halloween nails at home.”

Keep reading to find out what her top four nail trends for this Halloween are, including her tips for how to perfect the looks, and super helpful links to buy the exact products you need to re-create them at home.

Gothic Glam

Gothic Glam nails, a Halloween 2024 trend by Mylee. Photo by Mylee. | Mylee

Deep, vampy hues like burgundy, black, and dark green are popular around this time of year. I think a lot of intricate lace patterns and spider web motifs will be added to these traditionally autumnal shades for an elevated Halloween feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween Chromes

Halloween Chromes nails, a Halloween 2024 trend by Mylee. Photo by Mylee. | Mylee

A trend that has been extremely popular this year is all things chrome, and Halloween won't be an exception. Think purple, green and silver oil slick effects. It's a far cry away from the Hayley Bieber glazed donut that we all know and love but even more effective in a Halloween themed colourway.

Start with a black base like the very apt Mylee Witching Hour Gel Nail Polish and then go in with the Mylee Cushion Powder Pen - Dragon Egg for the ultimate reflective green and purple duo chrome finish.

French Tip Drip

French Tip Drip nails, a Halloween 2024 trend by Mylee. Photo by Mylee. | Mylee

The classic bloody drip design has had an upgrade in time for Halloween with textured finishes and 3D effects. This trend sees the shades of red and black to create a dramatic, blood-dripping look.

To recreate at home apply a nude or light base colour like Mylee So Nude Gel Polish and use a dotting tool dipped in Mylee As Red As It Gets Gel Polish to create dripping effects off your usual French tip, pulling the colour down. The Mylee 3D Nail Art Kit can help with all your 3D nail needs from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice nails, a Halloween 2024 trend by Mylee. Photo by Mylee. | Mylee

And all things nice. A seasonal favourite every year are the pumpkin spice shades. Think warm, autumnal colours like oranges, browns, and golds like the Mylee Tangerine Sorbet Gel Polish for perfect for a Summer inspired September time orange and a less dramatic Halloween nail.

The Mylee Brown Sugar Gel Nail Polish is the ultimate Autumn chocolate shade for those who love a darker polish."