Add a festive personal touch: Expert shares 6 renter-friendly decorating tips for the Christmas Season

As Christmas fast approaches, many UK renters are keen to add festive cheer to their homes without overstepping rental restrictions. New research from affordable luxury rental company, UNCLE reveals that personalising rental spaces is a top priority for renters of all ages, especially during the festive season when creating a cosy, welcoming atmosphere feels more important than ever.

Nearly a quarter of UK renters value the ability to decorate their homes to reflect their unique style. Among Gen Z renters, this figure rises to almost 37%, highlighting their enthusiasm for self-expression in their homes.

This interest grows with age, reaching 28% among Gen X renters and peaking at 31% for those over 65, who especially appreciate a space that feels like their own as they settle into long-term rentals.

Renters often face limitations with decorating, but there are plenty of small, high-impact changes they can make to transform a space this season, without violating rental agreements. Ryan Prince, Founder of UNCLE shares six simple, renter-friendly decorating ideas for a Christmas-ready home:

Festive removable wallpaper

“Brighten up your space with seasonal removable wallpaper. Festive patterns or wintery colours can instantly warm up your home. It’s straightforward to apply and will easily come off in the New Year without leaving a trace, making it perfect for renters who want a festive refresh.”

Jolly art and photos

“Create a gallery wall with seasonal prints, Christmas cards, or family photos. Removable adhesive strips make it simple to add festive cheer without permanent changes. Arrange photos, postcards, or small wreaths in frames to add that seasonal touch.”

Cosy area rugs

“A plush, festive-themed rug can transform a room, adding warmth and colour. Try layering a festive runner or small rug in your hallway or living room, it’s easy to roll up and store after the season ends.”

Wintery plants and greenery

“Bring the season indoors with low-maintenance plants like poinsettias or mini evergreens. Seasonal greenery can instantly make a space feel more festive. Arrange a few potted plants in your entryway or kitchen to add a natural, cosy vibe.”

Twinkling lighting

“Swap standard lighting for festive lamps or string fairy lights. They’re a simple, renter-friendly way to add sparkle to any room, and they make spaces feel warm and inviting, perfect for hosting friends or relaxing with a hot chocolate.”

Personalised festive decor

“Add items that reflect your personality while celebrating the season, from handmade Christmas crafts to festive candles. These personal touches make your rental feel more like home and are easy to pack away once the season ends.”

Ryan adds:“Renting has become a lifestyle choice for many and people are now looking for more than just four walls and a roof. Renters want to feel at home, and that often means being able to put their personal stamp on the space they live in, particularly as we head into this special time of year.

“Decorating for the Christmas season is a wonderful way to make a rental feel festive and inviting. This season is all about creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and it’s great to see more renters embracing ways to make their space feel like their own.

“At UNCLE, we aim to provide the flexibility renters need to make the most of their homes, from creative freedom for young renters to cosy customisation options for those seeking a long-term home.”

