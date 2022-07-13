We’re always looking for healthier ways to treat our pets.

Fruit and veg seems like a good place to start, but is it safe for your dog?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specfically, can your dog eat a banana, and how healthy will it be for them?

Here is everything you need to know.

Can dogs eat bananas?

The simple answer is: ‘Yes!’

Dogs can eat bananas.

Unlike other fruits that may contain hazardous components, every part of a banana is generally safe for your dog to consume.

Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C, and veterinarians often recommend the fruit as a healthful alternative to fatty, salty snacks.

The fruit is also high in fibre - which can aid your dog if it is having digestive issues - and magnesium, which stimulates bone growth and assists the body in producing protein and absorbing vitamins.

But like any food, you should only feed your dog bananas in moderation, especially because they are high in sugar.

Bananas aren’t as nutritious as you might believe, despite the low danger (unlike grapes or cherries, which are toxic to dogs). Because the servings are so little, the beneficial nutrients are only negligible.

Banana peels should also be avoided as, though they are not poisonous to dogs, they are difficult to digest and may cause a blockage.

If your dog doesn’t seem to enjoy fresh bananas, try freezing them.

Can puppies eat bananas?

If you have a puppy and are inclined to give it some banana, see your veterinarian first.