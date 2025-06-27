Dado Rails Are Quietly Becoming a Must-Have in UK Home Renovations

Dado rails are making a comeback

Dado rails are making a strong comeback in 2025 home renovations with London leading the revival, according to new data.

According to new sales data from leading MDF specialists MR Mouldings, over 1,700 dado rails were sold in the first half of 2025 and have seen a steady climb in popularity, especially in Q1 and Q2. Weekly orders have grown from just two in early January to a consistent 5–6 orders per week by late spring.

“Homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to add both function and character to their interiors,” said Adam McGrory at MR Mouldings.

“Dado rails allow them to break up bold wall colours, add character to rooms and bring back heritage details without compromising on modern taste.”

London is at the forefront of this design movement, accounting for over 300 units sold, nearly six times higher than any other region. Other notable hotspots include Yorkshire, Surrey and Essex.

There has also been a rise in panel moulds sales, with nearly 5,000 units sold so far this year. Panel moulds are essential for creating Georgian or Victorian-style wall panelling.

Adam McGrory added: “Our data aligns with London’s abundance of Victorian and Edwardian housing stock, where residents are more likely to preserve or recreate traditional features. The spread to commuter towns suggests the trend is filtering outward, perhaps driven more by aesthetics.

“As British homes continue to blend history with modern living, dado and picture rails are no longer seen as relics. They’re being redefined as must-have features that bring both structure and elegance to interior spaces.”