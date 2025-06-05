Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week to return for second year

Tony Boyle, Regional Director at Aico

The UK’s first ever Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week is returning for a second year - promising even more resources, expert insights, and practical solutions to combat one of the most pressing housing and health crises.

Following the overwhelming success of its inaugural year, it will return from October 20-26, continuing its mission to tackle the widespread issue of damp and mould in homes across the UK.

This year’s campaign comes at a crucial time, as landmark reforms are set to compel landlords to fix dangerous homes or face the full consequences of the law.

Awaab’s Law, coming into effect from October, will require social landlords to investigate and remedy damp and mould issues within strict timeframes. Landlords who fail to comply will be held accountable in court, ensuring social tenants have the legal power to demand safe and healthy living conditions.

The law, a legacy of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who tragically died after being exposed to mould in his Rochdale home, is a vital step toward transforming the safety and quality of social housing in the UK.

Launched by home life safety specialists Aico, the first-ever Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week was dedicated to ending the scourge of damp and mould, and received widespread backing from MPs, landlords, housing professionals, and lobbying groups - earning recognition at the highest levels, including a commendation from the King.

With an estimated seven million UK households affected by damp and mould, and the issue costing the NHS over £2.5 billion every year, the campaign has become a vital platform for raising awareness and driving action.

Last year’s campaign saw over 600 participants join expert-led webinars, with media coverage reaching more than three million people across press, radio and TV.

It also received the backing of renowned architectural expert Professor Timothy Sharpe from the University of Strathclyde, a member of the government’s SAGE advisory group during the COVID-19 pandemic, who specialises in indoor ventilation and transmission, as well as lobbying groups like Healthy Homes Hub and housing groups.

As the campaign gears up for its second year, organisers are determined to build on its momentum, with an even greater focus on practical solutions, industry collaboration, and empowering residents with knowledge and resources.

Tony Boyle, Regional Director at Aico, said: “The response to the first Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week was fantastic, with huge engagement from housing associations, tenants and policymakers.

“But that was just the beginning. This year, we’re aiming to reach even more people, spark more action, and continue making progress towards healthier homes for all.

“With the introduction of Awaab’s Law, there will now be a legal mandate to tackle damp and mould with urgency. We want to ensure landlords, tenants and housing professionals have the resources they need to understand their responsibilities and take meaningful action.”

Social housing residents in Scotland will also be given greater protection against damp and mould in their homes through the introduction of Awaab’s Law. The Scottish Government intends to introduce amendments to the Housing (Scotland) Bill that will broaden Ministers’ powers to impose timeframes on social landlords to investigate disrepair and start repairs, through regulation, following engagement with the sector.

In Northern Ireland, while Awaab’s Law is not yet in place, the sector is actively responding to the issue with the development of a new Damp and Mould Good Practice Guide, led by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA). Aico is supporting the tenant-facing elements of the guide, which aims to provide practical tools, clear information, and resources to help address damp and mould in social housing.

Another guide is being produced for residents on how to prevent and deal with damp and mould in their homes.

Damp and mould produce allergens, irritants, mould spores, and other toxins that are harmful to health. The NHS spends an estimated £1.4 billion a year on treating illnesses associated with living in cold or damp housing. When wider societal costs such as ongoing healthcare are taken into consideration, the figure leaps to £15.4 billion.

“The scale of this issue is enormous, but by working together, we can make a real impact.

“We want to see policy changes, investment in housing standards, and a shift in how damp and mould are tackled at every level,” Tony added.

For more information and updates, visit www.aico.co.uk/damp-mould-action-and-awareness-week