Door designer reveals what your front door colour says about you: Four trending shades for 2025

The new year is in full swing and almost half of Brits are thought to be planning home improvements for 2025. While interiors often steal the spotlight, especially in the winter, home exterior is high on the list of jobs for Brits to tackle this year.

When thinking about the outside of your home, a functional and first impression friendly front door is one of the first things that comes to mind. And now new research2 conducted by premium window and door designer, The Residence Collection, reveals the top front door colours Brits are opting for in 2025 and the messages they send to their visitors.

Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager of premium window and door designer, The Residence Collection, shares her expert insight on the results:

Black - Sophisticated and secureBlack emerged as the most popular choice for Brits, with almost one in five homeowners opting for this timeless hue.

Jo comments: “Black is a classic and versatile colour that works with almost any house style. While some might think it signals a serious personality, it’s really a mark of sophistication and opportunity. A black door creates a safe and comfortable vibe, giving guests the impression they’re entering a polished, secure home.”

Blue - Calm and stylishBlue follows closely behind as a favourite, chosen by just under one in five Brits. “Blue is a serene and stylish choice that complements natural light and contrasts beautifully with earthy exteriors,” says Jo. “It exudes positivity and signals that your home is a tranquil escape from the chaos of daily life. Guests will feel at ease, sensing they’ve entered a space designed for relaxation and calm.”

White - Bright and invitingThe third most popular choice is white, loved for its clean, classic appeal and ability to brighten any home. “White doors suit a variety of architectural styles, from modern builds to heritage homes,” Jo notes. “They evoke a sense of peace and cleanliness, creating a welcoming and safe environment. Visitors may even feel a sense of intrigue about the personality that lies beyond the entrance.”

Grey - Modest and practical Grey decor has been through an evolution over the last five years, but rather than going out of style it's making an appearance on the exterior of people’s homes. “It’s no surprise that grey is sticking around when it comes to home style. It shows that the residents behind the door are bang on-trend while also searching for a neutral colour that won’t be unfashionable in the months or years to come. Plus, grey is now seen as a new neutral meaning it’s optimal for a variety of house types,” Jo says.

Jo Trotman concludes: “Entering into a new year can be an exciting time for home improvements with many homeowners having a fresh perspective on their goals for 2025, following the Christmas celebrations.

“When you’re looking to purchase a new door, three factors often come into play: energy saving costs, security and the kerb appeal of your home. The survey unveiled some interesting revelations about what first impressions Brits are hoping to give to their guests.

“Black, blue and white are intriguing and classic choices, with all of them creating a positive and welcoming entrance into 2025.”

