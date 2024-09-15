Expert reveals key home improvements to save on winter energy bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As energy price caps are set to rise by 10% this winter, heating costs are a growing concern for many households. To help homeowners prepare and save on their energy bills, Stephen Day, a heating engineer at iHeat, has shared some key tips for improving home energy efficiency ahead of the colder months.

From simple fixes like covering keyholes to more technical tips on boiler maintenance, these cost-effective measures can help keep your home warm and reduce energy bills throughout winter.

Tips on how to save on winter energy bills

1. Cover keyholes and letterboxes Small openings like keyholes and letterboxes can let in a surprising amount of cold air, particularly when the wind picks up, so look at covering them with insulating tape or use a letterbox brush. You can get these for less than £5 at most hardware stores, but they can make all the difference - especially if you have a front door that leads straight to your living room. In a pinch, you could also use a piece of cardboard cut to the dimensions of your letterbox or keyhole and some heavy-duty tape to form a DIY flap that can block out smaller draughts.

2. Seal cracks and openings Cracks and openings around doors, windows, and baseboards can easily let heat escape, but these can be easily remedied for a few pounds. For windows, you can use silicone-based sealant to repair any gaps in the seals around the frames, while for cracks in walls or baseboards, it’s best to use plaster or wood-based filler that you can lightly sand once dry.

3. Place tin foil behind radiators If you struggle to feel the benefit of your radiators, try sticking some tin foil behind them. This will help to reflect some of the heat back towards your room and is cheaper than reflector foil, just make sure to use sturdy double-sided tape to keep it adhered to the wall. If you’re in a real pinch, you can also use cut-up old crisp packets - just make sure to give them a thorough wash before using.

4. Book an Annual Service Every year, your boiler should be serviced by a gas safe engineer to ensure that it is running safely and efficiently. By scheduling this check in before the colder months, any potential issues can be found and dealt with well before the boiler is needed day in, day out. Identifying faults early also allows engineers to make repairs before they become major problems, optimising your boiler’s efficiency and saving you money on energy bills over the long term.

5. Bleed Your Radiators In the warmer months, your radiators are probably at the back of your mind, however, September is a good time to bleed them. Doing so can remove any trapped air that has built up over the last few months, allowing your radiators to heat up more effectively when the heating comes back on in autumn and winter. This time of year, is also the best to inspect your radiators and valves for any possible leaks or corrosion. If you do find any signs of either, you can address them immediately before further damage occurs.