Expert reveals the exact time to paint your door to save yourself thousands
Studies show that homes with well-maintained exteriors (including doors) can increase in value by up to 5%. That’s a potential £10,000 increase on a property worth £200,000, simply by giving your door a paint. But if you delay it, those potential savings could slip away.
Allan Reid, owner of double-glazed doors provider Art Windows and Doors, says, “Spring’s mild temperatures and dry weather make it the perfect time for front door maintenance. The ideal conditions help improve your home’s energy efficiency, curb appeal, and ensure a smooth, long-lasting finish before the summer heat or winter cold take their toll.”
He adds, “Delaying maintenance can result in uneven paint finishes, increased energy bills, and more wear and tear. Summer heat dries paint too quickly, while winter cold can cause it to peel. Taking action now guarantees a more durable, long-lasting finish and better protection from the elements.”
Tips for a perfectly painted front door:
Choose the right time
Aim to paint your door between April 9th and May 31st when temperatures are between 10°C and 20°C. These dates offer perfect conditions, allowing the paint to cure properly without drying too quickly or too slowly.
Prepare your door
- Clean the surface by removing any dirt, dust and old paint using soapy water
- Sand the door down to create a smooth surface so the paint will go on properly
- Prime the door using a high-quality primer to ensure the paint lasts longer and sticks well to the surface
Pick the correct paint
Choose exterior grade paint that is durable and weather-resistant, as well as one that suits the style of your home.
Apply the paint
Start with the edges and more technical spots, working your way to the larger surfaces. Apply at least two coats, making sure the previous coat is fully dry before adding the next.
Extra tips to make your front door shine:
- Add new hardware such as modern handles or locks to complement your doors' new look
- Use a weatherproof sealant to protect the door even further from the elements. This helps to keep moisture out and preserve the paint for longer
- Paint the door frame too, so the door looks complete and polished
Why a well maintained door improves energy efficiency
A well maintained food plays a crucial role in your home’s energy efficiency. When your door is properly sealed, it helps prevent drafts that let warm air escape during winter and cool air escape in the summer. By painting your front door and ensuring it's properly sealed, this improves the insulation, making it easier to maintain a comfortable temperature inside your home. This therefore reduces the workload on your heating and cooling systems, leading to lower energy bills.
By acting now, you can ensure that your front door remains secure, efficient and attractive while also saving you money in the long run. Don’t wait until the summer heat or winter cold makes it harder to achieve the right finish, spring is the ideal time to get started!