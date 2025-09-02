Experts reveal smart home improvements and decor tips to keep you cool

Hot weather can be unbearable, but with a few home adjustments, they don't have to be.

While summer may be over, these long-term solutions will keep your house cool for many heatwaves to come.

While the majority of homeowners rely on air conditioning or ceiling fans to keep cool, there are additional ways in which you can upgrade your home to maintain a cool environment.

Window replacement and installation experts Window Nation compiled their top tips on how to keep your home cool, ranging from small interior decor suggestions to major home renovation strategies.

Regardless of budget or how ambitious a project you want, implementing just one or two of these ideas could make a significant difference to your home. Many of these are more sustainable ways to keep your home cool and will be more wallet-friendly in the long term than consistent fan or aircon use.

Check for gaps, cracks, and other exposed areas

The first step is to ensure there are no areas around your house where cool air might be escaping. Gaps around windows, doors, and even electrical outlets can leak cool air and invite hot air in from the outside.

If you spot an area that you suspect may be causing issues, there are steps that you can take to minimize its impact. For cracks and gaps, use weather stripping and caulk to seal the area and prevent cool air from leaking. Install foam gaskets behind outlet covers on exterior walls and add door sweeps to exterior doors, as these can reduce drafts and improve your home’s energy efficiency. These small and relatively cheap fixes can make a significant impact on indoor temperatures.

Reflect the heat with cool roof coatings

Your roof takes the brunt of the summer sun, and the material it’s made from plays a huge role in how much heat is absorbed. Traditional asphalt shingles can reach up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, which can heat your home significantly.

Cool roof coatings, however, are reflective paints or membranes that bounce sunlight away rather than absorbing it, and these can lower roof temperatures by up to 50 degrees and reduce indoor temperatures by several degrees. They're relatively inexpensive and can be applied to many roofing materials, including metal, concrete, and certain types of shingles.

Consider functional window dressing

Choosing the right curtains or blinds for your home can drastically reduce heat gain. Opt for thermal or blackout curtains, since they block sunlight and trap cool air inside. Blackout curtains are effective, since the more light you shield from the room, the more heat will be blocked out. For an even smarter approach, consider cellular shades, as their honeycomb design insulates better than standard blinds or drapes.

Automated window shades can also be programmed to close during the hottest part of the day and open at night when the air is cooler, minimizing manual effort while maximizing energy efficiency.

Replace your windows with more insulating styles

If you’re seeking a more dramatic renovation project, replacing your current windows with energy-efficient types suitable for warm weather may be just what your home needs.

One of the most effective window styles for temperature control is the casement window. Hinged at the side and opening outward, casement windows seal tightly when closed, minimizing air leakage. When open, they can catch and direct breezes into your home, improving natural ventilation. For homes in warmer climates, this combination of airtight performance and airflow makes casement windows a top choice.

Awning windows, which are hinged at the top and open outward, also offer excellent ventilation while keeping out rain and direct sunlight. Their unique design allows warm air to escape from higher points in the room, while cooler air flows in below. Paired with low-emissivity (Low-E) glass and insulating frames, awning windows can dramatically reduce solar heat gain.

For those seeking maximum energy efficiency and a contemporary look, double-pane or triple-pane picture windows with tinted or reflective coatings provide superior insulation and UV protection. While these fixed windows don’t open, they offer expansive views and excellent thermal performance, especially when strategically placed in shaded areas or under overhangs.

Don’t forget attic insulation, and insulate even where you least expect

Remember to check the attic for proper insulation, as this can be a common source of air escaping. Attics are notorious for becoming heat traps, often reaching temperatures of 130 degrees or higher. A radiant barrier, typically made of a reflective foil, can be installed on the underside of the roof to reflect radiant heat back outward.

This inexpensive addition can lower attic temperatures by up to 30 degrees and ease the load on your cooling system, making it a smart investment for long-term energy savings.

Most people think of insulation as a winter necessity, but it works both ways. Insulating hot water pipes, garage ceilings (especially if there’s a room above), and even crawl spaces can keep the summer heat from infiltrating your home’s cooler zones.

Also, pay special attention to south-facing walls and rooms with electronics or appliances that generate heat, as properly insulating these areas can help balance your home’s temperature.

Install a whole-house fan

Often confused with attic fans, whole-house fans are installed in the ceiling between the top floor and the attic. They pull hot air from the living space and exhaust it through the attic vents, drawing in cooler air from open windows.

They work best in the early morning and evening when outdoor temperatures drop, making them ideal for climates with cooler nights. Whole-house fans use a fraction of the energy of an air conditioner and can significantly reduce your reliance on traditional cooling systems.

Plant trees for natural shading solutions

You may be unaware of the impact your garden can have on your home, but the nature outside your house can be a surprising ally against the summer heat. Planting deciduous trees on the east and west sides of your home can block harsh sun in the summer while allowing light in during winter once the leaves fall.

If you’re unsure of which trees to plant, fast-growing options like red maples or hybrid poplars make good options. Also, installing trellises with climbing vines such as Virginia creeper or wisteria can shade exterior walls and windows without taking up too much space.

Paint your house a pale color

If your home’s exterior is a dark color, it absorbs more heat than necessary. Light-colored paint reflects more sunlight and can noticeably lower wall temperatures. While not everyone can repaint their entire house, even switching to a lighter trim color or repainting outdoor decks and patios can make a difference.

For those in especially hot climates, consider “cool” exterior paints formulated with reflective pigments that further reduce heat absorption.

Make the most of cross-ventilation set-ups

Modern homes are so well-sealed that natural airflow is often forgotten. By opening the right combination of windows, you can create a cooling breeze with low energy use.

Open windows on opposite sides of the house to allow wind to pass through and use box fans to help guide airflow from cooler to warmer areas. Additionally, placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan is an old-school trick that can drop the room temperature by a few degrees.

Invest in a smart thermostat

Traditional thermostats don’t adapt, but smart thermostats do. Devices like the Nest or Ecobee can learn your habits, sense when you’re home or away, and adjust the cooling schedule accordingly.

Some models even take into account weather forecasts and humidity levels, optimizing your HVAC system’s performance in real time. Over time, this not only improves comfort but also reduces your energy bills.

