Once home to Hollywood icons Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, this Hampstead semi is the classy pad you might expect - but with a price tag to match.

Tucked away on one of Hampstead's narrow side streets is a property with a star-studded history you might not expect. The understated, yet grand house, once belonged to Hollywood icons, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, and it's easy to see why they chose to make it their home.

"Liz and Dick", as they were dubbed by the media, met during the production of the film Cleopatra in 1961. The pair then embarked upon an extramarital affair, which caused quite a scandal at the time.

However, despite public disapproval, the couple were clearly smitten and were married in 1964. They appeared together in a number of films including The V.I.P.s, The Taming of the Shrew (1967), and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), for which Taylor received high praise, winning her second Academy Award along with several other gongs for her performance.

Their relationship was not without its ups and downs however, and they eventually divorced in 1974. A brief reconciliation saw them remarry in 1975 but it quickly ended in their second divorce the following year.

The walls of their former home in its prestigious location must hold a plethora of untold secrets. With such a high profile couple, it's thrilling to imagine what went on under that roof - from lavish celebrity gatherings to quiet nights in front of the TV.

Despite its appearance, the property was actually only built in the 1950s but its classic architecture means it sits seamlessly in its surroundings of the original Squires Mount estate dating back to the 1700's. Just moments from the heath itself and a short stroll that the village has to offer,

Matching the elegance of the exterior, the contemporary interior decor is the epitome of quiet luxury. On the ground floor is a spacious, dual aspect living room / dining room with a trio of sash windows letting the light flood in while the open fireplace evokes thoughts of cosy winter nights curled up on the sofa.

The sleek separate kitchen accessed via the dining area or hallway boasts high gloss units which reflect the shine from the polished stone floor and matching worktops and backsplash. The wall mounted oven and inset sink ensures nothing interrupts the clean lines of this modern cooking space.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and, continuing with the lux theme, a polished stone-clad bathroom with free-standing bath suite and separate walk-in shower.

While outdoor space is at a premium in the capital, particularly in sought-after locations such as this one, this Squires Mount semi has no such troubles. Beyond the double length reception room - itself an impressive space for relaxing, entertaining and dining - the double doors spill out onto a patio garden offering al fresco options during warmer months.

And that’s not all - the cherry on top of this luxury cake is the large roof terrace, complete with beautiful conservatory, meaning you can enjoy this elevated outdoor space whatever the weather.

And if you’d like to own your very own piece of celebrity history, now is your chance as this historied home has hit the market via the PurpleBricks website, priced at a cool £3.5 million.