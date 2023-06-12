Spiders and red ants are more likely to be spotted indoors this time of year

In the UK, the majority of spiders are harmless to humans, but it can still be surprising to find those eight-legged friends and six-legged insects inside your home, without paying rent. Although they are more likely to be spotted in autumn, it’s not unusual to see them around during this time of year.

If you’re not a fan, there are a number of natural deterrents that will stop these creatures from entering your home without causing them any harm. So what natural deterrents will keep spiders and ants outside? Here is what you need to know.

How do spiders and ants get into your home?

Entryways such as windows and patio doors provide a great point of entrance for bugs to get in. Spiders, in particular, gain access to areas of your house that are moist, such as kitchens and bathrooms. Cracks, crevices and gaps around your home may even provide an entrance point, or any areas such as woodstoves which are not properly sealed.

How to keep ants and spiders away (nicoletaionescu / Adobe)

Adam Pawson, Head of Digital at Safestyle UK says: “Windows provide easy access for pesky spiders and bugs to enter our properties, but there's plenty of ways to deter them. Spiders aren't big fans of strong scents, acidic concoctions or dark corners. By following a few of these simple hacks, you can sleep a little easier at night knowing the bugs are at bay."

How to deter spiders and ants naturally?

Since spiders and ants are not a fan of strong scents, peppermint oil is a great deterrent and will not harm the bugs. A DIY enthusiast instagrammer, Olivia Shaffer, shared some tips and tricks to help get rid of spiders and red ants on her page - without harming them. Her tips are cheap, and she saves money by not spending to use the solutions offered in stores.

What smell keeps ants away?

One of her tips is to use peppermint oil as a deterrent, by simply adding a few drops of oil into a spray bottle. Then, spray around the areas where spiders are more likely to enter, such as windows and garage doors. Although this won’t remove the current spiders or ants you may have, this will reduce the number of them, and you may even see the little creatures shift on their own. The plus side is, this will also make your home smell minty fresh. However, do be aware peppermint oil shouldn’t be used on children who are less than 30 months old, as that can increase the risk of seizures. Peppermint oil is also toxic for dogs and cats.

Another one of her tips is to combine 237ml (one cup) of vinegar, to once cup of water and add in 10 drops of menthol. Put this solution in a spray bottle, and spray to the exterior of your door, or soak cotton balls into the solution and place it on your windowsill. Olivia says: “It’s great to pray on your window screen and you can also spray on cotton balls and place on your windowsill.” However, she warns: “don’t spray dog ​​toys/beds, baby toys, and keep cotton balls out of the reach of pets and children.”

Cinnamon is another strong smell that bugs hate - but it does have a festive feel to it. There are three options; you could take some cinnamon bark, add it to hot water and let it dissolve, spraying the scent around the windows. Another option would be to add 10-15 drops of cinnamon essential oil into around 250 ml of water and spray around windows and doors. A third option would be to simply put on a cinnamon-scented candle.

White vinegar is another strong scent that would ward off spiders and ants. Simply add half white vinegar and half water and spray around any cracks and crevices. Be careful of any varnished surfaces, as this solution can cause damage. Other strong smells include citrus and cedar which can be used in the same way outlined above.

