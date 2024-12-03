Leaves or ice? Experts advice on how to keep your driveway slip-free as the temperatures drop

Wet leaves on driveway

This is the tricky time of year when driveways have both wet leaves and frost and ice. But which is slippier, and what should homeowners do?

Most trees take in water through their roots - the leaves themselves are designed to resist water. This means the water sits on top of the leaf and creates a film that is actually very similar to the one found on ice. The leaves are smooth, so don’t provide friction for your tyres or shoes but, unlike ice, they don’t attach themselves to the driveway. Leaves are slippery on both sides, meaning they slide against both the driveway surface and the tyre. And as more leaves pile up, the possibility of any traction loss is increased, as there are multiple slippery loose surfaces, all sliding on top of one another.

Martin Beaumont of specialist exterior cleaning company Monty Miracle warns: “Jetwashing is not the answer. It might force some of the leaves up and away but it can blast away the grout between tiles and stones, loosening them and resulting in gaps where more leaves moss and algae can gather. It can also remove the top layer of some stones and tiles, leaving the surface more vulnerable to weather conditions - and creating perfect little pools of water that can then freeze, which defeats the object.”

The answer, Martin says, is to remove all leaves that are gathering on your driveway and hard surfaces quickly, and then use 'Gentlewashing'.

Overgrown driveway

Use a hard bristle brush to sweep up the leaves that have gathered into your recycling bin and then you can easily clean away all the horrible marks and remaining leaves, cleaning away other organic stains and growth such as algae and lichen at the same time. A liquid cleaner like Monty Miracle is simply poured onto the driveway then left for 10 minutes to gently clean the surface. Using your hose, just wash it away: all those marks and slippy leaves will be gone. Leave to dry, then apply a sealer.

Monty Patio Sealer forms a strong bond to your driveway surface, providing unmatched long-term stain resistance and reliability. It effectively repels dirt and contaminants from almost all surfaces including the most delicate surfaces such as natural stone. Martin says : “With proper care, surfaces will remain stain resistant for years. Use Monty Sealer to protect your surface for up to 10 years. 5L Monty Sealer Covers 35 – 40 Square Meters.”

Monty Miracle Cleaner is just for 5L from Amazon – Sealer is £55 from Monty Miracle’s own site.