More Brits than ever see gardening as a hobby not a chore

STIGA - YouGov Survey

Gardening is back in the spotlight. According to a new 2025 YouGov survey commissioned by STIGA, more and more people across the UK are embracing gardening, not as a chore, but as a fulfilling hobby that nurtures both nature and well-being.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it's pruning, planting, harvesting, or simply observing biodiversity, Brits are increasingly devoting time and care to their green spaces, big or small. The study explores habits, preferences, and motivations, revealing how gardening has become a widespread and shared passion.

A National Love for Green Spaces

An impressive 88% of respondents associate garden care with enjoyable activities. Gardening is widely seen not as an obligation, but as a chance to relax, recharge, and reconnect with nature. Even those without gardens recognise its appeal as a way to spend quality time outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK stands out for its “green living” culture. Of those garden enthusiasts asked, favourite activities include:

Caring for flowering plants (68%)

Interacting with wildlife (64%)

Planning plant layouts (61%)

Harvesting fruit and vegetables (57%)

The survey found differences in preferences by gender; women, 51% of them, tend to enjoy interacting with wildlife such as birds and butterflies, compared to 39% men. Whilst men show a greater interest in mowing the lawn at 29% vs 17% of women.

A Hobby Across Generations

Gardening cuts across all age groups, with the over-55s particularly enthusiastic. Compared to the general population, they find more enjoyment in a wide range of gardening tasks.

Interestingly, every UK respondent who considers themselves a gardening enthusiast said they prefer to maintain their garden themselves rather than rely on professionals. However, the majority of all respondents (gardeners and non-gardeners alike) admit that gardening can be physically demanding, an issue increasingly relevant in the context of an ageing population.

Innovation That Supports Passion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where STIGA comes in. Known for combining engineering excellence with a deep love of gardening, STIGA designs high-performance, ergonomic tools to make every task simpler and more accessible. Their mission: to empower anyone—from beginners to seasoned green thumbs—to enjoy gardening with less effort and more satisfaction.

The STIGA Series 300, a family of battery-powered, multifunction tools, exemplifies this mission. The range includes:

HT 300e Hedge Trimmer – A 54 cm laser-cut blade with a 180° rotating handle for precision and ease.

Hedge Trimmer – A 54 cm laser-cut blade with a 180° rotating handle for precision and ease. BL 300e Leaf Blower – Lightweight, cordless, and comfortable, perfect for quick garden cleanup.

Leaf Blower – Lightweight, cordless, and comfortable, perfect for quick garden cleanup. GT 300e Brush Trimmer – Ideal for lawn finishing, with automatic line feed, telescopic shaft, and edging function.

Brush Trimmer – Ideal for lawn finishing, with automatic line feed, telescopic shaft, and edging function. CS 300e Chainsaw – Powered by dual ePower 20V batteries, delivering over 80 cuts per charge, with quick tensioning and triple safety features.

These tools address the demand for reliable, easy-to-use equipment, helping to make gardening more enjoyable, less strenuous, and more inclusive for all.

Looking Ahead

Later this year, STIGA and YouGov will release additional insights from the survey, focusing on how people use and perceive their home green spaces and their attitudes toward emerging technologies in smart gardening.