Natural materials & neutral tones: Experts say ‘quiet luxury’ will be a top trend in 2025 home design

With a focus on durability, people are choosing quality over quantity and opting for natural materials that have a sense of timelessness.

While every season brings in new home design trends, home improvement experts at IDSystems predict that 2025 is going to push back on the brash and bold by embracing quiet luxury.

This ‘quiet luxury’ will be reflected by the use of neutral tones and a minimalist approach to interior design. This approach is about enjoying quality materials, craftsmanship and timeless charm - embracing subtlety, sustainability and cleanness over short-term trends. Filling your space with natural light and warm tones creates a sense of calm in the room.

Here are the key elements of quiet luxury and how they can be incorporated into home design this year:

An air of calm sophistication comes from resisting the urge to fill every corner of a space.

Neutral tones

Image credit: Pexels

“To demonstrate quiet luxury, the environment must be calm and not overpowered by colour.” says Nicholson.

“Confident neutral tones like beige, cream and grey should be the goal, allowing your furnishings to take centre stage and bring personality to your spaces. Reflecting this approach to fashion trends, Pantone’s colour of 2025 is ’Mocha Mousse’.”

Daylight and warm tones are essential elements of quiet luxury.

Natural materials

Image credit: @tiffanytruly_on Instagram / IDSystems

“When choosing materials, focus on quality over quantity. Durability means that your chosen materials will be tactile, sustainable and timeless.” Nicholson comments.

“For example, hardwoods and stone are ideal for quiet luxury and also integrate with other natural materials, complementing biophilic design elements.”

Minimalism

Image credit: IDSystems / Charles Hosea / Loyn & Co Architects

Minimalism has long been popular, but it appears to be making a comeback, with over 29million Instagram posts using #minimalism and more than 571,000 using #softminimalism. An air of calm sophistication comes from resisting the urge to fill every corner of a space. Nicholson recommends: “Choose furniture and objects that have a clear purpose or meaning, justifying their place in your home.”

Natural light

Image credit: Emil Eve Architects / Taran Wilkhu Photography / IDSystems

Daylight and warm tones are essential elements of quiet luxury. Consider picture windows or roof lights to fill your spaces with natural light.

Kerry Nicholson notes: "Large windows and roof lanterns are the ultimate statement in quiet luxury design, seamlessly blending the indoors with the outdoors. From a design perspective, they flood spaces with natural light, enhancing the ambience and creating an open, airy feel. They not only highlight architectural elements but also bring a sense of warmth and connection to nature, with natural light boosting wellbeing.”

Beyond quiet luxury, Nicholson also predicts multifunctional spaces, biophilic design, and sustainable building will dominate the 2025 home design landscape.