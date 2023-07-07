Will Satherley says the only thing he has ever won before were six cakes in a pub quiz

A dad who has only ever won cakes in a pub quiz has scooped a £3.5M house in a raffle.

Will Satherley, 40, a financial risk analyst, is the latest Omaze winner of a stunning home in the Cotswolds. The lucky father from Cardiff has won the incredible property after buying a ticket for £35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He says the only thing he has ever won before were six cakes in a pub quiz.

The latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw prize is a four-bedroom, countryside retreat complete with 10m heated swimming pool. It is located just outside the idyllic village of Chipping Campden.

Will has also been given £100,000 in cash - plus the house comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. He is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

If he decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve up to £10,000 a month from rentals.

Will almost missed the calls to say he'd won

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dad-of-two said: “I’d been working in the garden and was covered in wood chippings when I saw a couple of missed calls.

''I almost ignored them, I’m glad I didn’t as it was Omaze calling to let me know I’d won a prize. When the team arrived I couldn’t comprehend that I’d actually won the Grand Prize, it was so surreal, my wife and I work in finance so it’s fair to say we’re not used to this level of excitement!

“We didn’t know how best to celebrate as we were still in shock, so we just had a few friends over and shared takeaway pizza and a bottle or two of fizz. That night I kept checking my emails to make sure I hadn’t imagined the whole thing, in the end I couldn’t really sleep so I went back out to finish the gardening at 4am! The neighbours must’ve wondered what I was up to!

Will Satherley, 40, has won a home in Cotswolds after entering Omaze draw

“Unbelievably, the very next day I got another email telling me I’d won a £10 gift voucher from Omaze too, I thought I must be the luckiest man in Wales. We love the Cotswolds and have holidayed here before, it was always a bit of a nightmare trying to find a place to stay during the summer but looks like we won’t have that problem this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will has been working as a financial risk analyst in Cardiff for 13 years. His wife Carrie, 40, also works in finance for the Welsh Government and they have two sons aged four and seven.

"It's a life changing win"

Will added: “Winning this house is a dream come true, we both work in finance, but you don’t have to be good with numbers to know that £35 to £3,500,000 is a pretty good return!

''The best thing we’d ever won as a family before this was six fairy cakes in a pub quiz in Machynlleth North Wales, this definitely tops that - it’s a life changing win for all our family.”

He added: “I’m running the Cardiff half marathon for the NSPCC in October – as a parent it is a charity that is very close to my heart, so we’re really pleased that the draw raised so much money for the NSPCC – my run might not match the £2,150,000 Omaze raised but every little helps – I can start training in my new home gym now!”

House has been designed to fit into the landscape

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will’s beautiful 4,250 sq ft property has been contextually designed to sit comfortably in the surrounding landscape and built using local Cotswolds stone.

A combination of traditional Cotswold architecture has been blended with striking contemporary elements that successfully links to the past and the present. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide the property with a feeling of openness, with glass doors framing views over the gardens.

The heart of the house is an open plan kitchen and dining room that provides a welcoming sociable hub for modern family life. The kitchen area has been designed ergonomically and integrates the clean lines of the Siematic units with Silestone worktops.

Will Satherley and his wife Carrie

The layout incorporates a comprehensive range of Siemens appliances including two ovens, a microwave, coffee machine, two plate warmers, dishwasher, integrated fridge and freezer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as making Will a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cotswolds, also raised a staggering £2,150,000 to support the NSPCC.