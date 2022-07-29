There are just a few days left to enter the house draw, which will see Blood Cancer UK receive 80% of the profits from the competition

The countdown is on for the Omaze Cornwall house competition.

There are just a few days left to enter the draw, which could see you win a £3 million house in Cornwall.

Located just across the water from the popular fishing village of Padstow, the lucky winner has the option to live in it, rent it out or even sell it, making them a millionaire.

Omaze have partnered with Blood Cancer UK, with 80% of the draw’s profits going towards the charity.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competitionand when entries close.

Who is Omaze?

Omaze is an American-for-profit fundraising organisation that partners with charities in the UK on fundraising projects.

Based in Los Angeles, it was founded by Ryan Cummins and Matthew Pohlson in July 2012.

They claim to have raised over $150 million for over 350 charities including Unicef and the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Their competitions generally centre around a prize draw to win luxurious items such as a home, or large sums of money.

The company launched its first draw in the UK in 2020, with their latest prize, for a £3 million home in Cornwall making headlines.

When does the Cornwall House draw close?

The closing date to enter the Omaze compeition for the Cornwall house is midnight on Sunday 31 July.

The fully-furnished coastal home is worth an eye-watering £3,000,000 and features panoramic views of the Camel Estuary.

Located near Rock beach, the house is just across the water from the popular fishing village of Padstow.

The winner can opt to either keep the house, rent it out as a holiday let or sell it for its full value.

The draw is taking place to support the charity Blood Cancer UK.

How can I enter the Omaze competition?

You can enter the Omaze competition by going onto their website here.

The picturesque Cornwall village of Kingsand (Pic: Getty Images)

There are a variety of options available which offer different entry levels.

These are the entry options for the Omaze House:

15 entries: £10

40 entries: £25

85 entries: £50

320 entries: £150

Postal entry: no fee, but only one entry at a time - send your postcard to Omaze Scrutineers - Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Civica Election Services, 33 Clarendon Road, London, N8 0NW

What charity will they donate to?

Omaze has teamed up with Blood Cancer UK for the prize draw.

They devote their time to research, raising awareness and offeri information and support to people with Blood Cancer.

Their aim is to make sure that people with conditions such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma are diagnosed and offered treatment as early as possible. Their mission is to fund breakthrough research that will save lives and beat blood cancer. Omaze will donate 80% of the profits they make to Blood Cancer UK and have guaranteed a payment of £100,000 no matter how ticket sales go.

According to Blood Cancer UK, they are expecting £500,000 to be raised for the charity.

On their website they have said: “For less than the cost of a cinema ticket, you could support Blood Cancer UK to fund ground-breaking research that will help to identify new tests and treatments that will bring us closer to a cure. The money we raise together could fund vital research projects and help us provide the right support and information to people with blood cancer.”

How does Omaze work?

Omaze offers two types of competitions: prizes or sweepstakes.

According to their website, for sweepstakes they donate 60% of profits to the charity while 25% goes towards advertising and additional costs.

For prize awards such as cars, cash or houses they give 15% of the profit to the partnered charity with 65% to 75% going towards costs and Omaze.

However, in the UK, they do operate differently.