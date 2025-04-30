Property expert reveals £1 springtime hack that could help your home sell faster

Property expert Terry Fisher

A PROPERTY expert has revealed the £1 springtime hack that can help your home sell faster and all it takes is a handful of seeds.

When it comes to first impressions, your front garden might be working harder than you think - or quietly turning buyers away.

According to Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home, even the tiniest splash of colour outside can change the way potential buyers feel about your property.

“People make snap judgments,” Mr Fisher said. “In just a few seconds, a buyer’s brain is already deciding whether a home feels welcoming, well-kept, and worth their time. And your front garden is where that decision often starts.”

Mr Fisherrecommends picking up a packet of wildflower seeds - often available for as little as £1 - and scattering them in pots, borders, or any bare patches outside your home.

“You don’t need a manicured lawn or expensive landscaping,” he said. “A few bursts of colour from wildflowers can make your entrance look intentional, lively and inviting. It gives the impression of care - and care sells homes.”

Even buyers who aren’t keen gardeners notice the difference, Mr Fisher said.

“It’s not about the flowers themselves - it’s about what they represent. It shows the home is loved. That emotional connection can really help people imagine themselves living there.”

Low-effort, high reward

Unlike traditional flowerbeds, wildflowers are low-maintenance and thrive with minimal fuss. Many mixes are designed specifically for UK pollinators and bloom quickly in spring and summer.

“You can literally just scatter them and wait,” Mr Fisher added. “They do the hard work for you.”

And it doesn’t have to cost much, either. Wildflower seed mixes can be picked up for around £1 at shops like B&M, Wilko, Aldi, or Amazon, with options tailored to shaded gardens, window boxes, or bee-friendly blooms.

Why it works

It all comes down to the psychology of buying a home, Mr Fisher said.

“Selling a house is emotional. Buyers respond to warmth, colour and care - even subconsciously,” he said. “A house with bright, cheerful flowers outside feels more like a home. And that’s exactly what you want people to feel during a viewing.”

He added: “Of course, you still need to declutter and clean - but these little touches? They really do matter. And the best part is, they’re cheap, cheerful and easy to do.”