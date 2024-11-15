Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peace lilies, lavender and ZZ plants among those that can boost wellbeing.

With autumn very much here and mornings and evenings getting darker (and seemingly greyer!), reduced exposure to daylight can trigger the winter blues, leading to feelings of lethargy and unhappiness. The lack of light can also bring on the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a more serious condition that occurs seasonally during the darker months.

The role of plants in helping alleviate such symptoms is increasingly understood. Studies have shown that plants can increase creativity and productivity. They also clean the air, raising oxygen and humidity levels, delivering mental and physical health benefits as a result.

Peace lilies (which humidify the air), lavender (well-known for its relaxation benefits), spider plants and snake plants (which oxygenate the air effectively and remove toxins) and ZZ plants (which thrive in low light and purify the air) are all excellent choices when it comes reaping the rewards of bringing the outdoors in.

Repton Gardens Club Room by Quintain Living, Wembley Park

At Repton Gardens in Wembley Park, the role of houseplants in supporting improved mental and physical wellbeing has been fully embraced. The botanically-inspired building – named after renowned landscape architect Humphry Repton – is packed with greenery, from its welcoming Club Room to its suite of work-from-home offices. Apartment interiors bring the outdoors inside in other ways too, from their rich, earthy colour schemes to the extensive use of natural materials and textures.

Repton Gardens is home to 396 apartments to rent, ranging from studios to four-bedroom homes. The development is provided by Quintain Living – the award-winning management company overseeing the rental of over 3,390 apartments in Wembley Park. Homes at Repton Gardens, Quintain Living’s most sustainable development to date, are spread across three buildings, centred around a large podium garden. The amenities suite, which includes a fully equipped gym, as well as the Club Room and work-from-home offices, leads out into the garden via a terrace, creating a sense of flow and connection with the lawned areas, trees, playparks and hireable BBQ areas.

Many of the homes, all of which provide balconies, look out over the podium garden. The light, bright apartments also provide easy access to the nearby Union Park, which provides lush lawns, trees, wildflowers and pretty fountains for Wembley Park residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

“Repton Gardens is awash with greenery, both inside and out, providing residents with a host of wellbeing benefits. This is particularly important over the autumn and winter, when many of us need the additional boost that a connection with nature has the power to provide.”

For more information on Quintain Living or to book a viewing, visit www.quintainliving.com, @quintainliving on Instagram or call 020 3151 1927.