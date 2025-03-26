Rex Software data reveals over half of buyers responding to social media property ads do not yet have their property on the market

Rex Software, a leader in estate agency technology solutions, has released new data revealing a significant trend in property marketing.

According to recent Rex Software findings, more than half of buyers who respond to property ads on social media platforms, some 53 per cent, do not already have their own property listed on the market. This key insight highlights the evolving nature of property transactions and the growing influence of social media in the home-buying process.

In today’s digital-first world property marketing is increasingly becoming a game of visibility and engagement and understanding buyer behaviour is crucial for estate agency professionals.

Rex’s data points to a shift in buyer profiles, showing that social media ads are not only capturing the attention of active buyers but are also engaging individuals who may become sellers in the near future. This opens up new opportunities for agents to connect with prospective buyers at earlier stages of the purchasing process.

Mark Hinkins, commercial director at Rex Software

Rex Software, renowned for its innovative CRM, digital advertising suite and website solution, has over 10,000 users across the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.The businessisemphasising the critical importance of running social media ads for property listings to enhance visibility, reach new buyers, and improve overall sales performance.

Mark Hinkins, commercial director at Rex Software said: “As the industry continues to embrace digital transformation, agents and property developers face greater competition in reaching potential clients.

“Understanding how social media ads influence potential buyers and realising that many of these individuals are not yet sellers, presents an exciting opportunity for estate agency professionals.

“Agents can now focus on nurturing these leads through customised marketing strategies that engage potential sellers as well as buyers. By leveraging social media to educate, inform, and engage, agents can build long-term relationships with individuals who are in the early phases of considering a move.

“Our goal is to empower agents with the CRM and integrated tools that they need to connect with buyers at every stage of their journey, helping them make more informed decisions and ultimately close more sales. Our Rex Reach product offers an estate agency marketing solution that connects agents with over 90 per cent of people online through social media and the web and as our recent data indicates, it is making a real difference.”