Shoppers are raving about this ‘impressive’ handheld steamer that is now over 30% off in Amazon spring sale

The Philips Steam and Go Plus at work.

A handheld steamer that is so good shoppers are buying it twice is now 20% off at in the Amazon spring sale.

The Philips Steam and Go Plus Handheld Steamer is sleek, pocket-friendly and currently transforming how Brits care for their clothes.

Rave reviews hail its performance with one happy customer writing: “I bought one of these last year and it’s so impressive, my daughter has borrowed it and never returned it.”

They even go on to add: “This is my second purchase…it’s great not to get the cumbersome ironing board out so regularly”.

Another wrote: “Works brilliantly - I’ve almost ditched my iron for steaming. It’s easy to use. Love the fact it comes with a heat protective mitt and storage bag.”

A further happy customer singled out its high-tech SmartFlow heated plate for taking “all the difficulty out of ironing” as users can easily switch between horizontal and vertical steaming.

Described as “good value” it is now even better value with 34% off RRP in Amazon’s spring sale at just £43.01.

Looking to get your hands on one yourself? You’ll have to act fast as the discount is only available while stocks last.