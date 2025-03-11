Study reveals Brits would rather scrub their toilet than clean the oven

Gen Z hates hanging up laundry, while other generations aren’t keen on oven cleaning

People are also quite stressed about doing chores, with a staggering 68% reporting that they feel guilty if they don’t complete them on time, a survey reveals

Taking out the bins, vacuuming, cleaning the toilet: the chore list feels endless and ever-growing. Chores are an inevitable part of daily life, with Brits spending an average of 3.5 hours a week on them. To uncover which chores Brits detest the most, Currys, the white goods and tech retailer, surveyed 2,000 people across the UK. The study also revealed the UK’s attitudes towards cleaning the house, including the sacrifices people are willing to make to afford someone else to handle their chores. Takeaways topped the list, with many Brits prepared to give up their favorite meals in exchange for a cleaner home.

More than a third of Brits hate cleaning the oven, and Gen Z despise hanging up laundry

Unsurprisingly, the survey revealed that most people aren’t fans of doing chores—as nearly 6 in 10 (58%) admit they do not enjoy doing household tasks, with almost half of the nation (45%) saying they feel stressed about them.

When it comes to the most dreaded chores, some are loathed more than others. Topping the list is oven cleaning, with over a third (35%) of Brits naming it their least favorite task. Cleaning the toilet takes second place, as nearly a quarter (23%) would happily avoid it, while changing the bedding ranks third (16%).

The disdain for oven cleaning spans generations, with every age group—except Gen Z—agreeing it is the worst household chore. For Gen Z, however, a different task takes the spotlight: hanging up the laundry, which they find the most unbearable.

What is your least favourite household chore or the ones you dread the most?

Oven cleaning - 35% Cleaning the toilet - 23% Changing the bedding - 16% Scrub shower/bath - 14% Cleaning the windows - 14% Folding and putting away laundry - 14% Cleaning grout - 13% Washing dishes and put them away - 12% Mopping - 12% Hanging up the laundry - 10%

Brits would give up takeaways and dining out to get a cleaner

With work, travel, and chores combined, it’s no surprise that nearly 6 in 10 Brits (59%) say household tasks take up too much of their time. Adding to the pressure, 68% admit they feel guilty when chores are left undone.

Outsourcing tasks are common in the workplace but less so at home, where hiring a cleaner remains a rarity. For almost 4 in 10 (38%) people, the main barrier to hiring one is cost, while over a third (33%) say they prefer to handle the tasks themselves.

Interestingly, while many Brits feel stressed or guilty about their chores, only just under half of those who can’t afford a cleaner are willing to adjust their lifestyle for extra time and cleanliness.

For the other half, giving up certain comforts to save time is an option. At the top of the list, comes 18% of Brits who would happily sacrifice unhealthy takeaways to be able to hire a cleaner. Coffee trips and gym memberships follow closely, with 12% of people willing to forgo these perks for a cleaner home.

If you can't afford a cleaner, what would you be willing to give up in order to afford one?

Takeaways - 18% Coffee trips - 12% Gym membership/ fitness classes - 12% Dining out - 10% Social nights out/trips to the pub 9%

Find the full study here: https://www.currys.co.uk/techtalk/kitchen-and-home/chore-score.html