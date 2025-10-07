Ten heating tips for households to avoid a costly winter breakdown

OFTEC has issued ten winter heating tips for households

As temperatures start to drop, heating experts have issued essential guidance to help households get ready for winter and avoid a costly breakdown during the colder months, as concerns over rising bills continues to grow.

The advice comes as new research reveals more than 2 million UK households won’t turn their heating on this winter due to financial worries (Uswitch, 2025).

In response OFTEC, a trade association which runs a registration scheme for heating technicians, has outlined simple checks households can take to help overcome these concerns. The winter checklist on how to keep warm, safe and keep fuel bill low includes:

1. Test your system before you need it

If you haven’t used your heating system over the summer, it’s a good idea to turn it on and test it a few weeks before you really need it to check it’s still working ok. It should be fine, but if there are any problems you’ll still have time to get them fixed.

2. Optimise your heating timers

Check your heating is only coming on when you need it to, such as first thing in the morning and early evening. Adjusting the timers to avoid heating an empty house is one of the quickest ways to reduce wasted energy and keep your bills low.

3. Maximise heat output from radiators

If you notice cold spots or hear strange sounds, your radiator may have trapped air. Bleeding radiators will help ensure the heat circulates efficiently. Also, check that furniture, long curtains, or other items are not blocking radiators, as this absorbs heat and stops it warming the room.

4. Check your fuel supply and tank

For oil users, check your storage tank for any visible signs of cracks or rust that could cause leaks. Ensure all lids and caps are fully sealed to prevent water contamination, which can damage your system.

5. Purchase fuel early and shop around

Make sure you have enough oil to avoid last minute emergency deliveries, which are often more expensive. Shopping around and purchasing fuel when prices are typically lower during autumn can help you make significant savings.

6. Close doors and curtains

Closing interior doors prevents heat from escaping into unused rooms, and drawing curtains and blinds early acts as an extra layer of insulation against cold windows.

7. Keep a trusted technician to hand

An annual service by a qualified technician can identify minor issues before they become costly, and improve efficiency by up to 30%. Make sure you use an OFTEC registered technician for oil and solid fuel boilers, and a Gas Safe registered engineer for mains gas and LPG systems, as they are regularly inspected to ensure their work is safe and compliant. They can also give additional advice on keeping fuel bills low.

8. Never attempt DIY repairs

Trying to save money by making repairs yourself may sound tempting, but tampering with your heating system is dangerous. DIY repairs often cost more in the long run to fix and could invalidate any insurance or warranty. Always call a qualified technician.

9. Look out for warning signs

Keep an eye out for anything unusual with your heating system which could indicate a problem. Unusual noises, smells or your oil level dropping quickly could be a sign of a problem. Quick intervention by a qualified technician can save time and money.

10. Check on vulnerable friends and neighbours

During cold snaps, people who are older, unwell, or vulnerable are most at risk from the effects of cold. Take a moment to check that their heating systems are working, their home is warm, and they have enough fuel to see them through any prolonged periods of cold weather.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “As we get closer to winter, now is the ideal time for households to take proactive steps to get their heating system in order. Boilers that have been sitting idle over the summer months often develop small, hidden issues that aren’t immediately obvious until you need your heating most, which can lead to costly and stressful winter breakdowns. A few simple checks now, combined with booking your annual service, is the best defence against the cold.

"Crucially, regular maintenance doesn't just give you peace of mind but it’s also a vital way of keeping your energy bills manageable. By ensuring your system is running at its optimum efficiency, you can help reduce the cost of your fuel bills and the house should feel warmer. We know this can be a worrying time of year for many households concerned about their heating costs and taking some of these small steps can make a big difference”

For more information and to find a local OFTEC registered technician visit: www.oftec.org.