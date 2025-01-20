Tools on test: Niwaki 'Hori Hori' at Barnsdale Gardens

The Barnsdale Gardens 'Tools On Test' gang is dedicated to maintaining the 38 uniquely designed gardens in the East Midlands in excellent condition. The team just love a nifty garden tool, and the one that has been reviewed by them below is from Niwaki. One lady mentioned to the team recently that all she really needs for garden jobs is her trusty Niwaki 'Hori Hori'! Jon Brocklebank, the head gardener at Barnsdale Gardens, shares his review below.

Niwaki Hori Hori Weeding Trowel with Canvas Sheath

Strange name you might think, what’s its purpose? The Hori Hori (which means 'to dig, to dig') is a short hand tool consisting of a beechwood handle and a carbon steel blade, there are many different variations available: they generally have a serrated edge one side and a sharpened blade on the other, or a flat edge one side with a sharpened blade on the other. The type I have has a straight sharpened blade.

I have personally been using a Hori Hori for many years at Barnsdale Gardens, it’s a tool that I use when on my knees doing border work and it has many uses, it’s a combination of a hand trowel, hand fork, weeder and a blade, all in one.

The beech handle is simple, functional, lightweight, comfortable to hold and hardwearing. The blade runs right into the handle so it’s built to last. There is a hole at the end of the handle which I’ve tied a colourful piece of cord through making it easy to see if left in a border – this can also be used to hang it up.

The blade is very strong but in heavy soil, it will bend if forced so it is to be treated with a degree of respect. The tip is pointed and sharp on both edges with one edge being sharp along its whole length - this edge can be used like a hand-hoe to scrape tiny weeds from the soil surface. It can be pushed into the soil to remove weed roots; it can be used like a trowel to dig planting holes for small plants and bulbs; I’ve even used it to cut turf when repairing lawns.

The tough canvas sheath is really handy to have on my belt, ideally, the blade of the tool is wiped clean before putting it in so I’ll often have a rag to hand especially if the soil is wet.

I’d recommend keeping the edge sharp as soil and stones will blunt it. Regular cleaning and oiling, both the blade and handle, will prolong its life and lessen the build-up of rust on the blade.

Conclusion: There are so many different gardening tools available and it’s hard to know which are really worthy of a place in the shed – this tool definitely does, it's one of my favourites and I highly recommend it.

From £32 from shop.barnsdalegardens.co.uk