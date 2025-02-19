Triple your wardrobe size for just 11p says expert
Over 75% of people in the UK say that modern homes do not have enough storage space, and over 50% of Brits admit their wardrobes are overwhelming.
But the space-saving experts at Suffolk Pocket Door company have been revealing how easily homeowners can triple their wardrobe capacity - and access all their clothes - with a simple switch that can triple wardrobe space from just 11p.
The hack? Vertical hanger clips. These nifty space-saving items can be found on major retailers like Amazon in packs of 60 for £6.99.
How does it work?
According to Carl Benson, space-saving expert at at Suffolk Pocket Door company, “When organising home spaces, many people don’t consider using every part of the space. These nifty little space-saving clips help by making use of both the vertical and horizontal space in a wardrobe.
You can fit around 4 hangers in a standard drop, giving you 4 times the organisational power to transform your wardrobe into a clutter-free haven you can be proud of.
Simply slip the clip onto the hook of the hanger and organise outfits together or group by colour to give you a space you can be truly proud of.
Remember, when organising your home, consider the ROS - return on space - on every decision and you’ll be amazed about how much extra space can be created
- Top Space-Saving Tips at home
- Storage Containers: Use bins or baskets to store smaller items like socks, underwear, or accessories.
- Vacuum-Sealed Bags: Store out-of-season clothes in vacuum-sealed bags to save space.
- Consider slim hangers to save space.
- Regularly assess: Every few months, review your wardrobe and declutter any items you no longer wear or need.
- Speak to an expert: Before making any major changes, consider consulting an expert who can advise you on the best use of space or layout for your home.