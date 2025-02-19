Triple your wardrobe size for just 11p says expert

Hangers causing chaos? Try vertical ones.

Have a wardrobe to be proud of with just one tiny tweak that just takes minutes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 75% of people in the UK say that modern homes do not have enough storage space, and over 50% of Brits admit their wardrobes are overwhelming.

But the space-saving experts at Suffolk Pocket Door company have been revealing how easily homeowners can triple their wardrobe capacity - and access all their clothes - with a simple switch that can triple wardrobe space from just 11p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hack? Vertical hanger clips. These nifty space-saving items can be found on major retailers like Amazon in packs of 60 for £6.99.

How does it work?

According to Carl Benson, space-saving expert at at Suffolk Pocket Door company, “When organising home spaces, many people don’t consider using every part of the space. These nifty little space-saving clips help by making use of both the vertical and horizontal space in a wardrobe.

You can fit around 4 hangers in a standard drop, giving you 4 times the organisational power to transform your wardrobe into a clutter-free haven you can be proud of.

Simply slip the clip onto the hook of the hanger and organise outfits together or group by colour to give you a space you can be truly proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember, when organising your home, consider the ROS - return on space - on every decision and you’ll be amazed about how much extra space can be created

Top Space-Saving Tips at home

Storage Containers: Use bins or baskets to store smaller items like socks, underwear, or accessories.

Vacuum-Sealed Bags: Store out-of-season clothes in vacuum-sealed bags to save space.

Consider slim hangers to save space.

Regularly assess: Every few months, review your wardrobe and declutter any items you no longer wear or need.

Speak to an expert: Before making any major changes, consider consulting an expert who can advise you on the best use of space or layout for your home.