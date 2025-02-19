Triple your wardrobe size for just 11p says expert

By Jack Jolly
Contributor
19th Feb 2025, 1:05pm
Hangers causing chaos? Try vertical ones.Hangers causing chaos? Try vertical ones.
Hangers causing chaos? Try vertical ones.
Have a wardrobe to be proud of with just one tiny tweak that just takes minutes.

Over 75% of people in the UK say that modern homes do not have enough storage space, and over 50% of Brits admit their wardrobes are overwhelming.

But the space-saving experts at Suffolk Pocket Door company have been revealing how easily homeowners can triple their wardrobe capacity - and access all their clothes - with a simple switch that can triple wardrobe space from just 11p.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hack? Vertical hanger clips. These nifty space-saving items can be found on major retailers like Amazon in packs of 60 for £6.99.

How does it work?

According to Carl Benson, space-saving expert at at Suffolk Pocket Door company, “When organising home spaces, many people don’t consider using every part of the space. These nifty little space-saving clips help by making use of both the vertical and horizontal space in a wardrobe.

You can fit around 4 hangers in a standard drop, giving you 4 times the organisational power to transform your wardrobe into a clutter-free haven you can be proud of.

Simply slip the clip onto the hook of the hanger and organise outfits together or group by colour to give you a space you can be truly proud of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Remember, when organising your home, consider the ROS - return on space - on every decision and you’ll be amazed about how much extra space can be created

  • Top Space-Saving Tips at home
  • Storage Containers: Use bins or baskets to store smaller items like socks, underwear, or accessories.
  • Vacuum-Sealed Bags: Store out-of-season clothes in vacuum-sealed bags to save space.
  • Consider slim hangers to save space.
  • Regularly assess: Every few months, review your wardrobe and declutter any items you no longer wear or need.
  • Speak to an expert: Before making any major changes, consider consulting an expert who can advise you on the best use of space or layout for your home.
Related topics:Amazon
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice