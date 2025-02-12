Why gardening could be crucial for emotional health

STIGA - Emotional Health Awareness Day will take place on February 24th.

Emotional Health Awareness Day will take place on February 24th. Its focus is to reflect on the importance of emotional well-being in our lives. STIGA has long championed the benefits of gardening for emotional and mental well-being.

The STIGA team supports gardening and encourages simply relaxing and enjoying your own patch of green. This is reinforced by the results of a recent survey they commissioned. Every garden, regardless of its size, represents a precious and rare resource in the world and should be preserved and protected. Each of us can contribute to safeguarding these ecosystems through responsible care.

People in the UK have a remarkable affection for their gardens, no matter the size. The choice of a house with or without a garden can significantly impact one's lifestyle. Great gardens come with both responsibilities and pleasurable experiences. Notably, over 69% of the survey respondents indicated that they would prefer a smaller house with their own garden rather than a larger house without any outdoor space. Having a garden allows for the opportunity to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables, as well as to spend quality time with family and friends.

The following steps can help improve emotional health and can be easily integrated into a gardening setting:

Sleep and healthy eating: Getting enough sleep and eating healthily. You can start by growing your own vegetables and fruit.

Exercise: Engage in physical activities such as running, walking and gardening to boost your mood.

Self-care: Make time for activities that bring you relaxation and joy, like gardening or practising Tai Chi in the garden.

Connect with others: Connect with others by gardening at home with family or with like-minded individuals in an allotment.

Mindfulness: Enjoy the meditative aspect of nurturing plants.

Express yourself creatively: Channel your emotions through flower arranging or by cooking with your home-grown produce.

The imminent arrival of spring over the next couple of months symbolises the awakening of nature and the desire in each of us to care for it, an activity that provides invaluable benefits to both body and soul.

