Why new build homes are becoming more popular with house buyers

Choosing a new home for you and your family is one of life’s biggest decisions.

There's a lot to take into consideration, from affordability to size, from location to how your circumstances might change in the future, and whether any new home will be able to change alongside you.

With all this on mind, it is no wonder that more and more people are choosing newly built homes over older ones. While older homes may have character, new homes have so much more to offer the modern house buyer.

Energy efficient

One of the main problems of living in an older house is how wasteful they can be when it comes to energy use, with worn down building materials, single-glazed windows, and little orno insulation.

Modern homes are built with the latest building regulations in mind. This means they are more energy efficient and more eco-friendly, with higher levels of insulation. Not only does this make new build homes kinder to the environment, but it could also save you a significant amount on your energy bills.

Great new designs

Most new build homes are spacious, comfortable, and attractive, with modern amenities to appeal to modern buyers. Gone are the days when a new build was code for little boxyrooms.

If your new home has only recently been built, it will likely come fully equipped with its own décor. It will also be something of a blank canvas, decorated in neutral colours to enable you to stamp your own personal style on it without having to undergo a complete refurbishment.

A lot of older homes cannot be drastically refurbished without sacrificing some of the unique characteristics that are part of their appeal. A new build home is therefore the better choicefor anyone wishing to express themselves through their interior design.

A focus on open plan living for the modern lifestyle

Modern homes are designed to fit modern lifestyles.

Open plan space is a staple of many new builds, giving potential buyers greater freedom to arrange and decorate their living space in a way that suits them. Open plan space alsomakes homes feel larger and gives you room to grow.

Choose your own options and fittings

By purchasing a new build home, you gain a greater say on your house’s layout, its décor, and which fittings are installed. Often, you can upgrade the fittings and fixtures free of charge.

House builders do this to incentivize people to buy their homes, and it is an incentive well worth taking advantage of.

Warranty

As they're constructing your new home, builders will follow the latest regulations to ensure both your comfort and security.

Most new build home developments will cover the costs of any accidental structural damage or faults in your home for ten years, which will provide you with a sense of security duringthe stressful moving process. This warranty can also help you to secure a mortgage.

No buyer’s chain

One of the biggest headaches suffered by anyone buying an older home is depending on the current owner moving out on time. Even if everything has gone smoothly for you, one person on the buyer’s chain having a change of mind is all it takes to send you back into purgatory.

Buying a new build bypasses the buyer’s chain entirely. Once the home is built and the money’s gone through, the keys are yours.

So, if you’re considering a big move in the near future, consider a new build house, such as these new homes in Trimdon. Any one of these stunning, generously proportioned detached, semi-detached, or bungalow County Durham properties would make a perfect home for you and your family for many years to come.