How to maximise the joy in life’s small moments this summer, according to a psychologist

Dr. Babb

Dr Roberta Babb shares insights on how to embrace the little moments of connection this summer - as Snapchat research reveals 61% of Gen Z feel pressure to fill their calendars with big plans

With summer just getting started, calendars are already filling up with big events - from weekends away and weddings, to BBQs and birthday parties.

Usually, this time of year also means social media feeds will become awash with picture perfect moments of summer’s best bits. In fact, according to new research commissioned by Snapchat, almost two thirds (61%) of Gen Z feel pressure to fill their calendar with lots of occasions like holidays and festivals, thanks to some social media feeds.

But isn’t there more to summer than flashy plans, which might not always live up to expectations? According to Gen Z, it seems there is a hidden truth in summer’s true joys - as whilst half love the main event (52%), almost a third (30%) say the part that brings them the most joy is the build up; the time spent on messaging apps and digital platforms like Snapchat to plan the occasion with friends and family.

In fact, for the majority of Gen Z (65%) - the build up to and/or debrief on messaging apps and digital platforms following a big event is filled with as much excitement and joy (if not more!) than the event itself.

When exploring the reasons behind this, 1 in5(18%) say it's the moments surrounding calendar plans when they feel they can truly express themselves in a way that feels authentic, because the pressure to have a good time is removed. As well as 27% who enjoy sending outfit pictures, or messaging about what might happen.

And who could forget about the post-event debrief, with Gen Z finding joy in discussing the funniest and most eventful parts in the group chat(25%), and sharing content captured (24%).

With two thirds (64%) of Gen Z believing it’s thanks to messaging apps and digital platforms - like Snapchat - that make the build up and debrief feel so joyful, Snapchat has teamed up with Registered Psychologist Dr Roberta Babb. The expert shares her top tips on how Gen Z can be their true, authentic selves this summer, and explains why leaning into the small things will enhance connection and joy.

Dr Roberta Babb, Snapchat’s ‘Little Joys’ Expert & HCPC Registered Clinical Psychologist comments: “Let’s be honest, when it comes to summer plans, it can often be the case that it ends up feeling like a competition of who can create the biggest, boldest, most ‘main-character’ moments. However, the truth is, joy doesn’t live in the pressure to perform. It lives in the in-between: the outfit inspo chats, the pre-party laughs, and the post-event “I can’t believe that just happened" debriefs.

These are the small but powerful moments that build real connection and lasting memories. This summer, it’s time to take the spotlight off perfection and lean into the spontaneous, the silly, and the sincere. Because it’s embracing life’s little joys that allows us to make the memories that matter most.”

Stay Present, Not Perfect

According to Snapchat’s research, Gen Z is craving real experiences: 56% are most excited to make new memories, 49% want to spend quality time with friends, and 45% are looking forward to new adventures. However, the pressure to turn every moment into a picture-perfect post can pull us out of the present and into display mode. Social media often invites performance, and that’s where Snapchat flips the script - inviting you to express yourself from the minute you open the app. When we let go of the need to “impress” and lean into the messiness of real life, we open ourselves to authentic joy. With disappearing messages, real-time photo sharing, and an unfiltered feel, Snapchat lets you show up as yourself; messy hair, dodgy lighting and all.

Start with the Build-Up: Anticipation as a Source of Joy

Joy doesn’t begin at the event, it starts way before, and 65% of Gen Z agree: the build-up is just as fun, if not more than the actual event. We psychologists call this anticipatory joy, the emotional boost we get from looking forward to something. Whether it’s sending swapping playlists, making silly digital avatars on Snapchat, joking about travel hiccups, or hyping up the group chat with voice notes - these rituals help us come together, boost excitement, and create shared experiences long before we arrive. Turning what might seem like “prep” into part of the joy, helps us build connection and community and feel more deeply rooted in our friendships. The build-up and pre-event messaging isn’t just planning, it’s memory-making in motion.

Debriefs are Bonding Opportunities

Think the fun ends when the party’s over? Think again. Laughing about awkward moments, sharing content from the day or night before, and reliving inside jokes in the group chat help turn a single night into a lasting memory. 64% of Gen Z say messaging platforms like Snapchat make those after-moments shine. These aren’t just funny exchanges, they’re what psychologists call relational coherence: the act of storytelling that deepens our social bonds. Sharing Memories on Snapchat, revisiting photos or funny lenses on Snapchat are not trivial acts, they are micro-connections that reinforce intimacy and belonging. So go ahead, rewatch that hilarious video. It's good for your soul and your friendship.

Share Small Joys to Stay Emotionally Present

Big events may punctuate our calendars and grab our attention, however, daily check-ins can really help nourish relationships in the long term. UK Snapchatters open the app an average of 50 times a day - because a quick Snap, a random selfie, or a two-second update is often all it takes to feel close. This mirrors the psychological concept of social snacking: small, frequent interactions that keep emotional closeness alive, even when life is busy. These micro-moments are like digital vitamins, tiny doses of joy that add up to something meaningful. Staying connected over summer doesn’t always have to mean going on fancy holidays or day trips, it’s about being consistently there for those you care about.

Let Spontaneous Moments Strengthen Connection

Not all summer joy is pre-planned, it is also about serendipity. Sometimes, the best moments are spontaneous; like bumping into a friend or deciding on a last-minute get-together. This real-time visibility keeps connection fluid and real, offering a sense of closeness even when plans are loose. With Snap Map, you can see if your friend is nearby (providing mutual friends have agreed to share their location with each other), feel a sense of comfort, and say, “Hey, fancy a walk?” without needing to coordinate weeks in advance. Spontaneity is a big win for maintaining meaningful connection.

So in summary, in a world that can sometimes feel like polished perfection is rewarded, it takes courage to embrace what’s raw, real, and unfiltered. However, that’s exactly where the joy lives - so lean into it. Snapchat gives Gen Z audiences the space to stay grounded, real, and emotionally connected, without needing to be “on” all the time. This summer, redefine what joy looks like by expressing yourself just as you are, because joy isn’t only about the big event, it’s about the people, the presence, and the connection you carry with you.