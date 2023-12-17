Since the pandemic, most people have made the shift to work from home at least one day a week

As the Covid-19 pandemic struck, people shifted to working from home - and this has seemingly stayed for almost four years after the UK first went into lockdown.

The Lakeland Trends Report 2023 has revealed how the landscape of working has changed over the past few years and how each generation has reacted differently to working from home.

They have reported that well over half – 55% – of us work from home now at least one day of the week, with 21% doing it full time. Those aged 25 to 44 are the most likely to work some of the time at home, with 61% doing it at least one day a week, those under the age of 25 are almost as likely with 59% working at least one day a week from home. Those aged between 55 and 64 are the least likely to WFH, with only 38% of this cohort doing it at least one day a week.

However, when it comes to where each generation works, the younger cohort are the ones least likely to have any dedicated workspace in their flats or houses, while those least likely to work from home full-time (those aged 55-64) are the most likely to have a home office. Gen Z relies mostly on their own bedrooms. Just 11% of them have a dedicated home office, compared with 32% of those aged 55 to 64.

When working from home, people have bought extra kit aid for work. In total, 69% of home workers have bought something for their home office – even if that is in their kitchen, lounge or bedroom. The rise of video calling and podcasting might explain the surge in purchases of microphones and webcams. Interestingly, younger workers (under the age of 25) seem to be affected more by Britain’s hotter summers and the lack of air conditioning. A fan is their second most common purchase, while 13% of them bought an air purifier.

One of the biggest benefits of working from home is lunch - but 85% of those who work from home take at least half an hour off for their midday meal, with 36% taking at least an hour. Of those aged under 25, 9% take over an hour.

Most people who answered the survey in between the 25-34 age category are particularly keen on using their kitchen skills with 81% saying they either cook something from scratch, prepare something in advance or eat up leftovers. Not many people rely on lunch from the likes of Uber Eats or Deliveroo, but 16% of those under the age of 25 do sometimes order something.

