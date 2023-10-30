LEGO's Natural History Musuem set (LEGO)

A new highly anticipated LEGO set is on the way which will surely be on the Christmas lists of fans. LEGO's largest-ever modular set-by-piece count will see the Natural History Museum scaled down to just over 4,000 pieces of the beloved bricks.

With its detail and new building techniques, the 10326 Natural History Museum set will feature a Brachiosaurus skeleton, dual atriums, and a geology section on the landing full of an array of gems and geodes.

The large skeleton is so big that its neck rises above the first floor of the building and stretches into the second floor. Other exhibits in the museum include a sabretooth skull and even some dinosaur eggs.

In its replication of a real museum, there is a large map of the planet on the second floor that traces the route of a rocket, and a detailed depiction of the solar system too. A statement on the LEGO website reads: "The LEGO Icons Natural History Museum Set is the perfect addition to the LEGO Modular Buildings Collection, and features fresh architecture, new building techniques and countless fun stories. The two-story model includes dual atriums, a removable roof and middle floor, and is packed with brick-built exhibits and details."