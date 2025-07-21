Love, but make it AI: 17% of UK Gen Z are using AI to plan their dates

Dating

From flirty messages to emotional support, young Brits are outsourcing parts of their love lives to artificial intelligence, and it’s raising big questions about authenticity, consent, and connection.

The dating scene is evolving fast, and it’s powered by algorithms.

A growing number of young people in the UK are turning to AI for romantic support. According to a 2024 study by Kaspersky, 17% of UK Gen Z have used AI to help plan a date. Meanwhile, TDM Agency says 65% are open to AI-assisted matchmaking. That’s more than double the openness of Millennials, signalling a generational divide in attitudes toward tech and intimacy.

Whether it's asking ChatGPT for what to say on Hinge or letting a bot suggest first-date ideas, young Brits are increasingly comfortable blending romance and automation.

What Gen Z in the UK Is Actually Using AI For

1. Planning Unique, Thoughtful Dates

AI helps users brainstorm creative date ideas based on budget, location, weather, and shared interests, suggesting everything from market strolls in Shoreditch to stargazing in the Lake District.

2. Sending Flirty or Sexy Messages

Unsure what to say? Gen Z are prompting bots to write cheeky icebreakers or even late-night compliments that match their tone and humour without the pressure of real-time perfection.

3. Navigating Difficult Conversations

When it’s time to DTR (define the relationship) or apologise after a misstep, many young people are leaning on AI for tone-sensitive, emotionally intelligent language they might struggle to craft on their own.

4. Ending Things Gracefully

Yes, even breakups. Some users are asking AI for kind but firm messages to prevent ghosting and handle endings with care, especially after short-term flings.

Why It’s Happening: Digital Fatigue & Emotional Pressure

App Overload: After years of Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble, many Gen Z daters feel burnt out from endless swiping and repetitive chats.

With too many options, it's harder to commit, open up, or even craft a decent first message. Neurodivergence & Anxiety: For those with ASD, ADHD, or social anxiety, AI offers a calming buffer, helping decode social cues and take the pressure off real-time conversation.

How to Use AI for Dating Without Losing the Spark

Flirt Like You

AI can suggest cute messages or playful banter, but it shouldn’t replace your unique tone. Always tweak and personalise: real chemistry only happens when you sound like yourself.

Set Boundaries

Use AI for light lifting, like ideas or casual convos, but don’t delegate your entire emotional presence. Conversations about love, hurt, or commitment should still come from the heart.

Be Transparent

If your date compliments your message-writing skills and AI helped out, say so. A little honesty can spark deeper trust and show that you're willing to be real.

Keep Practising IRL

Let AI support your dating life, but don’t let it be your dating life. Real-world awkwardness, humour, and vulnerability are what build lasting connections.

“We’re seeing a generational shift where Gen Z is redefining what romance looks like, and AI is part of that conversation.

For many young Brits, AI is a comfort tool. It softens the pressure of first impressions, gives them more confidence, and helps articulate tricky emotions. That’s powerful, especially in a world where dating often feels like a full-time job.

But AI can’t fall in love for you. The risk is that we begin to outsource the most important part of dating: emotional presence.

If AI is writing your texts, picking your dates, and coaching you through your feelings, where’s the space left for risk, spontaneity, or real connection? That’s where relationships grow.

Use AI as your wingperson, not your replacement. Because love isn’t just about the message, but meaning,” says Relationship Expert, Liam Turnbull from TDM Agency.

As AI gets more involved in love, new rules of engagement are urgently needed.