McDonald’s is bringing back six fan favourite items this month to coincide with the return of the popular Monopoly competition. The returning items include two burgers, a cheesy side, a seasonal hot drink and two limited-edition desserts.

For those who have long missed the taste of the Big Tasty and Big Tasty with bacon, the wait is over! Coming back to menus for six weeks only; the 100% beef patty with bacon, cheese, onions, juicy tomatoes and a unique smoky flavoured sauce all nested in a freshly toasted bun.

And Mozzarella Dippers are back too offering a warm and gooey centre encased in a golden crispy coating, the perfect indulgence with a tangy tomato dip. Finish it all off with the limited-edition Cadbury Flake Chocolate McFlurry or Cadbury Flake Raspberry McFlurry® - a soft dairy ice cream, swirled with pieces of Cadburys Flake (with Raspberry sauce).

Finally, a seasonal delight, Caramel Waffle Latte A smooth latte, blended with a caramel waffle flavour syrup and topped with delicious caramel cream and caramel sugar dusting.

McDonalds adds six new items to menu this month including the Big Tasty