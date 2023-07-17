Telling news your way
When does McDonald's Monopoly UK start in 2023? Full list of dates - and when it will end

You have to be in it, to win it! McDonald's Monopoly will be back in 2023

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

The return date for the popular McDonald's Monopoly has been confirmed.

Fast food fans will be able to try their luck and pick up a delicious meal during September and October this year in the UK. First launched in 1987, it has become a huge hit since being rolled out to the British Isles.

Customers can take home prizes from free apple pies all the way up to huge piles of cash, electronics and more! If you have been counting down the days for McDonald's Monopoly's return - the fast food giant has made an exciting announcement!

Here's all you need to know:

When does McDonald's Monopoly start in 2023?

There are several prizes on McDonald's monopoly. Picture: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.There are several prizes on McDonald's monopoly. Picture: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.
There are several prizes on McDonald's monopoly. Picture: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

McDonald's UK confirmed on social media that its Monopoly promotion will begin on Wednesday, 6 September, this year.

How long will it run?

The McDonald's Monopoly will run until 17 October - just shy of six weeks, so plenty of time to try and get your hands on the jackpot!

What are the prizes for McDonald's Monopoly?

The list of prizes that will be up for grabs when the promotion kicks off in the autumn have not been announced yet. It is likely that the lower level food and drink prizes will return as usual.

But more will be revealed in the coming months.

