McDonald’s is rolling out huge changes to its menu this week as six brand new items will be made available in days.

The fast food chain will be adding the new items to menus across all UK restaurants from Wednesday (21 June), which include a Biscoff McFlurry and mozzarella bites.

Among the fresh items up for grabs is a Caesar and bacon wrap which comes with lettuce and bacon drizzled with a creamy dressing, and costs £5.19.

Mozzarella bites, which are similar to the dippers, will also be on offer but this time they are in "bite" form and come with a tangy tomato dip. They will cost £2.29 for one portion or £6.29 as a sharebox.

McDonald’s is also introducing a double chocolate pie which is made up of a chocolate crust and stuffed with chocolate sauce, costing £1.19.

Another sweet treat also landing on the menu is the highly anticipated Biscoff McFLurry, which features the classic McFlurry ice cream, crumbled up Biscoff biscuit pieces and Biscoff sauce. A small Biscoff McFlurry will cost £1.49 while a large one is £1.99.

Major McDonald’s menu changes this week as six new items launch. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Caesar wrap, mozzarella bites and chocolate pie will only be available until 5 September, so McDonald’s fans will have to make the most of the items while they lose.

Also returning to the menu this week is the Big Mac burger and the spicy sriracha wrap. The McFlurry, sriracha wrap and the double Big Mac will be available for an even shorter period until 1 August.

In addition, McDonald’s is launching its Saver Meal Deal this week which will be available every day from 11am. Meal deals start from £3.99 with customers able to get their hands on a range of food items.

Shoppers can get a cheeseburger, fries and drink for £2.99 or a mayo chicken, fries and drink for £3.99. Or a double cheeseburger, fries and drink for £4.79.

The new additions come weeks after McDonald’s removed two limited edition dips. They were introduced in May to celebrate 40 years since the launch of McNuggets and were only on the menu for a short time. The Mega Hot Sauce and Garlic Mayo dips were only on the menu for three weeks.

As for drinks options, McDonald’s is offering two new iced beverages on its menu this summer - the Strawberries and Cream frappé and a new and improved version of its iced latte.