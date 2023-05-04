In the latest shake-up to the fast food chain’s menu there will be six brand new food items, including the return of some classic fan favourites

A new fiery burger and four limited edition dips will be landing on the McDonald’s menu next week as the fast food chain switches up its food options.

In its latest menu shake-up, customers will be able to buy the new Spicy Big Tasty from Wednesday 10 May.

It combines the classic Big Tasty burger with a fiery kick, containing one 100% beef patty, plus Emmental cheese, lettuce, bacon, tomato and the brand’s much-loved Big Tasty sauce - but this time the sauce has been revamped with a jalapeno twist.

For those who are not spice lovers, McDonalds is also bringing back the classic Big Tasty as well as the Big Tasty with Bacon.

Also from 10 May, customers will be able to get their hands on some brand new dipping sauces which have been released to mark the 40th birthday of the iconic McNugget.

McDonald’s unveils menu shake-up with new burger and dips on the way. (Photo: Getty Images)

There are four new limited edition dips in total and they’ve been split into two releases.

The Mega Hot Sauce dip and the highly anticipated Garlic Mayo dip will both be released on 10 May, while the Chipotle Mayo dip and the Creamy Ranch dip will be released later on 31 May.

The fast food giant’s crispy Halloumi fries are also set to make a return to the menu, as well as two new McFlurry flavours.

The Wispa McFlurry will land in restaurants this month and the new Wispa Gold McFlurry, topped with a Cadbury caramel sauce, will also be making an arrival.

What’s new on the McDonald’s menu this month?

Listed are all of the new food items hitting McDonald’s menus across the UK from 10 May:

Garlic Mayo dip

Mega Hot Sauce dip

Spicy Big Tasty

Big Tasty

Big Tasty with bacon

Halloumi fries

Wispa McFlurry

Wispa Gold McFlurry

To make way for the new items, five dishes are also being axed from next week. This includes the following: