Millions of pets’ struggle with fireworks fear each year - Nutravet urges owners to prepare early

Don't let the bangs scare your pets.

With fireworks season approaching, Nutravet is urging pet owners to act now to help reduce stress and anxiety in their dogs and cats.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research shows that around 40% of dogs and cats in the UK - equating to roughly 8 million pets - show signs of fear during fireworks1. The Kennel Club also reports an 81% increase in dogs going missing during firework periods,2 highlighting the serious welfare risks associated with noise anxiety.

Early preparation is key. By introducing calming strategies ahead of time, pet owners can make fireworks season much less stressful for their animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lianne O’Boyle RVN and Clinical Lead at Nutravet comments: “Every year, we see thousands of pets struggling with the effects of fireworks. The earlier owners start preparing, the more time pets have to adjust. Using proven calming aids like Nutracalm, alongside simple home strategies, can make a huge difference to their wellbeing.”

Nutravet recommends the following tips to prepare for fireworks season:

Create a safe space - Provide a quiet, comfortable area where your pet can retreat during fireworks.

- Provide a quiet, comfortable area where your pet can retreat during fireworks. Use calming products in advance - Start giving Nutracalm Chews daily in the weeks leading up to fireworks season to help support calm behaviour and reduce anxiety.

- Start giving Nutracalm Chews daily in the weeks leading up to fireworks season to help support calm behaviour and reduce anxiety. Keep routines consistent - Stick to normal feeding, play and exercise schedules to provide reassurance.

- Stick to normal feeding, play and exercise schedules to provide reassurance. Early walks - Start walking your dog earlier in the day to get them used to a new routine to avoid being out when the fireworks are going off.

Start walking your dog earlier in the day to get them used to a new routine to avoid being out when the fireworks are going off. Consult your vet - For pets with severe anxiety, your veterinary practice can provide further advice.

Lianne adds: “Preparation is the best gift you can give your pet this fireworks season. This time of year doesn’t have to be stressful and with some simple planning, pet owners can help ensure their dogs and cats remain safe, calm and comfortable.”

If your pet is still anxious and clearly stressed by the fireworks once bonfire night comes around, Nutracalm capsules – Winner of the Best Health Product in the Your Dog Product Awards two years running - can be used 1-2 hours before you expect the fireworks to go off. They are 100% natural without any sedative effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nutracalm calming support for dogs and cats is available in chews and capsulesandare available to purchase online or via any authorised veterinary practice.

For more information and tips, visit www.nutravet.co.uk

References