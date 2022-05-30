More than eight million households will receive a one-off £650 cash payment, including Universal Credit claimants

Millions of people claiming means-tested benefits will receive a £650 payment from the government this year to help with rising costs.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a £15 billion emergency package of support last week, which is targeted towards millions of low-income households.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Sunak said the government “will not sit idly by” while people are struggling, with the package aimed at reducing the impact of soaring inflation, which has hit a 40-year high.

Among the measures announced is a one-off £650 payment that will be made to low-income homes on benefits.

Some benefits claimants will not be eligible for the £650 payout (Photo: Adobe)

Who is eligible for the £650 payment?

More than eight million households are set to receive the one-off cash payment.

If you receive benefits based on your income, you will be eligible for the one-off payment regardless of how much benefit you get.

These types of benefits are means-tested, meaning people qualify to receive them based on their financial situation. To qualify, you need to demonstrate that your income, savings and capital are below a certain level.

The £650 payment will apply to the claimants of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

The Department for Work and Pensions will make the payment in two lump sums directly into claimants bank accounts, with the first paid from July and the second in autumn.

Payments from HMRC for those on tax credits only will follow shortly afterwards.

Who is not eligible to receive the £650 payment?

Your eligibility for receiving the £650 payment depends on what type of benefits you get, meaning many claimants may miss out.

If your benefits are not means-tested you will not be eligible to receive the cash. This includes people who claim the following benefits:

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Benefit

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

‘New style’ Employment and Support Allowance

Guardian’s Allowance

‘New style’ Jobseeker’s Allowance

Maternity Allowance

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State pension

Statutory sick pay

Statutory adoption, maternity, paternity and shared parental pay

Additionally, those who get Housing Benefit, but no other benefits, will also not be eligible for the payment as it is means-tested.

Mr Sunak has instead advised people in this position to apply for the Household Support Fund, which is handed out by local councils to those in need. An extra £500 million was added into this pot by the Chancellor last week.

What other support will there be?

Those who will miss out on the £650 will still benefit from some of the other payments being rolled out by the government.

All UK households will receive a £400 grant in October to ease the cost of spiralling energy bills, which will be partly funded by a £5 billion windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Mr Sunak said the universal support is being doubled from £200 to £400, and the requirement to pay it back will be scrapped. This means households will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills from October.

A £300 cost of living payment will be given to more than eight million pensioner households in November and December, alongside the Winter Fuel Payment. The payment will be made directly to households in the same way they receive the winter fuel allowance.