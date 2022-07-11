Customers can claim £5 off their next shop when buying petrol or diesel

Asda is giving customers money off their next shop after filling up their car at one of its forecourts.

Shoppers will need to keep their petrol or diesel receipt to claim the £5 discount and show it at the till before making their next in-store purchase.

Shoppers will need to keep their petrol or diesel receipt to claim the discount (Photo: Adobe)

Customers will need to spend at least £40 in Asda to be eligible for the discount and several items will not be counted towards the minimum spend. This includes:

Alcohol

Lottery tickets

Tobacco

E-cigarettes

Mobile top ups

Gift cards

Infant formula

Kiosk

Opticians

Pharmacy

Stamps

More petrol

The offer ends on Friday 15 July, but customers will have until the end of the month to be able to use the £5 off at selected Asda stores across the UK.

Where is the offer valid?

The £5 discount is redeemable at the following Asda stores:

Bishopbriggs

Grangemouth

Newmains

Robroyston

Cumbernauld

Larkhall

Blantyre

Parkhead

Coatbridge

Alloa

Sunderland

Peterlee

Thornaby

Hartlepool

Bishop Auckland

Spennymoor

Stockton

Darlington

Skelton

Middlesbrough

Blackwood

Caerphilly

Newport Pillgwenlly

Newport

Pentwyn

Gloucester

Quedgeley

Cheltenham

Hereford

Wheatley

Rising fuel prices ‘major worry’ for millions

The offer comes after figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts last week was 190.8p, with diesel at 198.6p per litre.

That is an increase of around 60p for petrol and 64p for diesel over the past 12 months.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) noted there are “significant differences” in pump prices between many rural and urban areas.

CMA general counsel Sarah Cardell said: “The recent rises in pump prices are a major worry for millions of drivers.

“While there is no escaping the global pressures pushing up fuel prices, the growing gap between the oil price and the wholesale price of petrol and diesel is a cause for concern.

“We now need to get to the bottom of whether there are legitimate reasons for this and, if not, what action can be taken to address it.

“On the whole the retail market does seem to be competitive, but there are some areas that warrant further investigation.”