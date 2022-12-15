People who receive disability payments are in line to get a cash boost next year

Millions of people who claim disability benefits are in line to receive a payment boost next year, the government has announced.

An increase to benefits was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his autumn statement earlier this year, alongside confirmation that state pension would also go up.

Hunt pledged to raise disability and working-age benefits by 10.1%, in line with September inflation, in April 2023, with the increase intended to help incomes keep up with rising prices.

It means that claimants of a range of benefits, including Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Disability Living Allowance (DLA), will see their payments go up.

The proposed payment rate changes have been published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) on the government website. If you are eligible for disability-related benefits, here’s a list of how much payments are due to increase from April.

An increase to benefits was announced in the autumn statement (Photo: Adobe)

Disability payment rate changes for 2023 to 2024

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) can help with extra living costs if you have both:

a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability

difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition

You can get PIP even if you are working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

There are 2 parts to PIP - a daily living part for if you need help with everyday tasks, and a mobility part for if you need help with getting around. Whether you get one or both parts and how much you get depends on how difficult you find everyday tasks and getting around.

PIP is one of the DWP benefits that will rise by 10.1% from April 2023. The increases are as follows:

Daily living component

Enhanced: £101.75 (up from £92.40)

Standard: £68.10 (up from £61.85)

Mobility component

Enhanced: £71.00 (up from £64.50)

Standard: £26.90 (up from £24.45)

Disability Living Allowance

Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is made up of two parts - a care component and a mobility component. It is possible to claim for one or both of these depending on your circumstances.

You can only apply for DLA if you are under the age of 16 and you live in England or Wales. If you live in Scotland, you can apply for Child Disability Payment. The DLA will increase by the following amounts from April 2023:

Care Component

Highest: £101.75 (up from £92.40)

Middle: £68.10 (up from £61.85)

Lowest: £26.90 (up from £24.45)

Mobility component

Higher: £71.00 (up from £64.50)

Lower: £26.90 (up from £24.45)

Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance helps with extra costs if you have a disability severe enough that you need someone to help look after you. It is paid at two different rates and the amount you get depends on the level of care that you need. The rates are set to rise as follows from April 2023:

Higher rate

£101.75 (up from £92.40)

Lower rate

£68.10 (up from £61.85)

Employment Support Allowance (ESA)

You can apply for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work.

It provides money to help with living costs if you are unable to work, or support to get back into work if you are able to. You can apply for ESA if you are employed, self-employed or unemployed. Personal ESA allowances are set to rise by the following rates from April 2023:

Single

Under 25 - £67.20 (up from £61.05)

25 or over - £84.80 (up from £77.00)

Lone parent

Under 18 - £67.20 (up from £61.05)

18 or over - £84.80 (up from £77.00)

Carer’s Allowance

You could get £69.70 a week if you care for someone at least 35 hours a week and they get certain benefits. You do not have to be related to, or live with, the person you care for and you do not get paid extra if you care for more than one person.

Rates are set to rise to £76.75 per week from April 2023, up from £69.70.

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

You may be entitled to receive Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit (IIDB) if you became ill or are disabled because of an accident or disease either at work, or on an approved employment training scheme or course. The amount you may get will depend on your individual circumstances.

From next year, the payment will change by the following amounts for each standard rate (assessed level of disablement):