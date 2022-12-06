Millions of people on benefits and Universal Credit will receive a payment boost to keep in line with September’s inflation rate

Millions of benefits claimants are set to receive an increase to payments next year in line with the September inflation rate of 10.1%.

The move, which will affect people on benefits including Universal Credit and Income Support, was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Autumn Statement and will cost £11 billion.

Hunt said he would "protect the most vulnerable" and around 10 million households are set to benefit from the extra financial support, with those on Universal Credit to receive a boost of around £600 a year.

Listed is the full list of benefits set to increase from April 2023, with figures taken from the government website .

Universal Credit

If you are on Universal Credit, the monthly standard allowance will be increasing as follows:

Anyone single and under 25 will see the standard allowance will go up from £265.31 to £292.11

Anyone single and aged 25 or over will the standard allowance will increase from £334.91 to £368.74

Joint claimants both under 25 will see their standard allowance will go up from £416.45 to £458.51

Joint claimants where one or both are 25 or over, will see their standard allowance go up from £525.72 to £578.77

Universal Credit for those with Children

Extra payments for children will also be going up next year to the following amounts:

For first children born prior to April 6, 2017, you will receive £319.29 (as compared with the current rate of £290)

For children born on or after April 6, 2017, or if you have a second child and subsequent child, you’ll receive £269.28 (as compared with the current rate of £244.58)

If you have a disabled child and receive a lower rate addition, your payment will increase from £132.89 to £146.31

If you have a disabled child and receive a higher rate addition, your payment will increase from £414.88 to £456.78

Universal Credit for a limited capability for work

If you have limited capability for work, the extra support will go up from £132.89 to £146.31

If you have limited capability for work and work-related activity, the amount will go up from £354.28 to £390.06

Universal Credit for carers

Anyone caring for a severely disabled person for at least 35 hours a week is entitled to support. In the year 2023/2024, this amount will rise from £168.81 to £185.86.

Universal Credit for increased work allowance

The higher work allowance for those with one or more dependent children, or limited capability for work, will increase from £573 to £630.87, while the lower work allowance is going up from £344 to £378.74.

Housing benefits

For single individuals, housing benefits will increase as follows:

For under 25s, it will rise from £61.05 to £67.22

If you are on main phase ESA, from £77 to £84.78

For those aged between 25 and state pension credit age, from £77 to £84.78

For anyone who has reached pension age, £197.10 to £217

For lone parents:

If you are under 18, payments will increase from £61.05 to £67.22

If you are on main phase ESA, from £77 to £84.78

If you are aged between 18 and the state pension credit age, from £77 to £84.78

If you have reached state pension age, from £197.10 to £217

For couples:

If both are aged under 18, payments will go up from £92.20 to £101.51

If one or both are aged between 18 and the state pension credit age, from £121.05 to £133.27

If you are on main phase ESA, from £121.05 to £133.27

If one or both have reached pension age, from £294.90 to £324.68

Pension Credit

Pension Credit rates will rise as follows:

For those who are single, your income will be topped up to £201.04 instead of the current rate of £182.60

For couples, it’ll be topped up to £306.85 as compared with the current rate of £278.70

If your income is lower than this, you should be eligible for the benefit. Other top-up amounts for carers can be found on the government website .

Attendance Allowance

If you have a disability severe enough that you require somebody else to look after you, you may be entitled to Attendance Allowance. It is paid at two rates depending on how much the level of care that you need.

The lower rate will go up from £61.85 to £68.10. The higher rate will go up from £92.40 to £101.73

Carers Allowance

If you care for someone at least 35 hours a week - and they get certain benefits - you can claim Carer’s Allowance. From April next year, the rate will increase from £69.70 to £76.74 a week.

Disability Living Allowance

The Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is being replaced by Personal Independence Payment (PIP). You can only apply for DLA if you are under 16 and you live in England or Wales. Those who live in Scotland can apply for Child Disability Payment.

For adults, further details on the eligibility criteria can be found on the government website . Next year, DLA care component rates will increase as follows:

The highest rate will go up from £92.40 to £101.73

The middle rate from £61.85 to £68.09

The lowest rate from £24.45 to £26.92

DLA mobility component rates will increase as follows:

The higher rate will go up from £64.50 to £71.01

The lower rate from £24.45 to £26.92

Employment Support Allowance

This benefit provides support to those on a low income by adding to pay where needed. From April next year it will increase as follows:

For anyone under 25 years old, support will increase from £61.05 to £67.22

If you are 25 and older, from £77 to £84.78

Lone parents under 18 will see the rate go up from £61.05 to £67.22

Lone parents who are 18 or over, from £77 to £84.78

There are also further rates for couples, those with disabilities or caring responsibilities, which can be found on the government website .

Jobseekers Allowance

Jobseekers Allowance (JSA) exists to support unemployed people while they look for a job. It’s being replaced by Universal Credit, but those still claiming JSA will see their payments increase in the new year.

If you are under 25, contribution-based and income-based payments will increase from £61.05 a week to £67.22

If you are 25 or over, these rates will go up from £77 to £84.78 a week

Rates for couples, those with children, disabilities or caring responsibilities can be found on the government website .

Maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental pay

The statutory rates for maternity, adoption, paternity and shared parental pay will all increase from £156.66 to £172.48. Payments for parental bereavement will also go up by the same amounts.

Maternity allowance

This will benefit new mothers who do not qualify for standard maternity pay. If you qualify, payments will rise from £156.66 a week to £172.48 from April 2023.

Income support

The amount of Income Support you receive will depend on your circumstances. If you are single and aged between 16 and 24, your weekly payments start from £61.05 but this amount will now increase to £67.22 a week from April 2023.

Personal Independence Payment

This payment, known as PIP, helps with extra living costs for those with illnesses or disabilities. From April next year, the rates will change as follows:

The enhanced daily living component will go up from £92.40 to £101.73

The standard daily living component will increase from £61.85 to £68.10

The enhanced mobility component will rise from £64.50 to £71.01

The standard mobility component will rise from £24.45 to £26.92 for standard

State Pension

