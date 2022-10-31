With a major cost of living crisis and energy crisis, knowing when you will receive money from the government is vital this winter

People across the UK have had a tough year as a result of a deepening cost of living crisis. Food prices, energy bills and the cost of a tank of petrol have all rocketed in 2022.

It has made financial planning all the more important, especially for people on low incomes and those reliant on state benefits like Universal Credit and Child Benefit.

Bank holidays can sometimes make financial planning tougher and the biggest one of them all - Christmas Day - is now only weeks away. So, how will it affect when you receive your benefit payments this year? Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s when benefits are set to be paid out this Christmas (image: Adobe)

When is Christmas 2022?

25 December will fall on a Sunday this year, meaning Christmas 2022 is going to see a four-day weekend. When one or both of Christmas and Boxing Day falls on a weekend, the following weekday becomes a bank holiday.

So, in 2022, there will be bank holidays on Monday 26 December and Tuesday 27 December. The rest of the week is a normal working week.

What does Christmas 2022 mean for benefits payments?

Normally, if your benefits payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is due to go into your bank account on a bank holiday or weekend day, in most cases, it will appear instead on the working day before this date.

So, in practice, it means that payments set to arrive on 24, 25, 26 or 27 of the month will instead be paid on Friday 23 December this Christmas. If you get your payment on the second of the month, the one due to go into your account on 2 January 2023 should appear on Friday 30 December 2022.

Food prices have become much more expensive in 2022 (image: Getty Images)

Anyone who is paid their benefits on a different date from those listed above can expect their money to arrive on the same day as usual.

When will I be paid the DWP Christmas bonus?

A one-off Christmas bonus is set to be paid alongside some state benefits this Christmas. The tax-free £10 should be paid out automatically alongside your regular payments. These are the types of benefits that qualify:

Adult Disability Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit - the guarantee element

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension

What other support is available over Christmas?

There are several ongoing cost of living support measures the government has introduced in a bid to help people through the winter months. The two most notable ones are the £400 energy bills support grant and the energy price guarantee.

The former should already have automatically taken £66 off your bill for October, will take off £66 in November and will then discount £67 from your bills monthly between December 2022 and March 2023. Those with old prepay meters have been sent vouchers they can use to have the discount applied to their card or key.

Meanwhile, the latter support is being applied at wholesale energy market level, but means your unit prices and standing charges will be capped until April 2023.

A £650 cost of living payment is also available to households on certain means-tested benefits (as long as they began or made a successful claim as of Wednesday, May 25 2022), including:

Universal credit

Income-related employment and support allowance

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Income support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit